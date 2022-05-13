More
    Application Period is Open in Costa Rica to Submit Your Project for the 2022 Sustainable Construction Award

    The registration period closes on August 26th and students, SMEs and public and private companies can participate

    By TCRN STAFF
    If you have a project that contributes to the protection, conservation and improvement of the environment, in balance with competitiveness and society, this information is of interest to you, since the 2022 Sustainable Construction Award opened the application period.

    “This award seeks to recognize the efforts made to make sustainability in its three axes, environmental, social and economic, a fundamental pillar in their daily work,” said Carlos Trejos, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Construction (CCC).

    The call is aimed at natural or legal entities, from the public or private sector, and will remain open until August 26th.Awards will be given in five categories: professional career, company, new projects, improvement of built projects and student.

    The jury will be made up of internal and external members of the CCC, appointed by the Sustainable Construction Commission and the Board of Directors.For applications or additional information, you should write to the email car[email protected]

    The award ceremony will be held on November 25.

    Award Categories:

    • Professional Career aimed at people with a long history in construction who have applied sustainability in their daily work
    • Company aimed at natural or legal persons whose operations demonstrate the three axes of sustainability
    • New projects correspond to projects conceptualized, designed, built and operated under sustainability criteria
    • Improvement of remodeling, improvement, expansion or major rehabilitation projects, where the axes of sustainability are integrated
    • Students Research carried out by a student that provides a sustainable solution applicable to the construction sector and that can be developed in our country.
