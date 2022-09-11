An Eating Habit that Would Help Control Your Glucose Levels

A study conducted in the Netherlands showed that limiting food consumption to a time of 10 hours is an alternative that could help control glucose, or blood sugar levels.

A research carried out by academics, from the Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands, showed that following a controlled and prolonged eating habit over time can help improve the functioning of the metabolism in adults diagnosed with type II diabetes.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The study was led by professors Patrick Schrauwen and Charlotte Andriessen, as well as doctors from the School of Nutrition and Translational Research in Metabolism (NUTRIM). The research showed that limiting food consumption to a time of 10 hours is an alternative that could help control glucose levels.

Generally, people in Western countries tend to spread their diet over a period of 14 hours, resulting in a poor overnight fast. This has caused people to develop type II diabetes, a disease that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), causes 1.5 million deaths a year.

Keto food for ketogenic diet, healthy nutritional food eating lifestyle for good heart health with high protein, fat, low-carb to prevent heart disease and diabetes illness control

According to Europa Press, although more research is still lacking, experts suggest that eating food only during the day, prolonging the duration of the overnight fast, would benefit the health of the metabolism in general.

Study result

The professionals analyzed 14 patients with type II diabetes, between 50 and 75 years old, whose weight, diet and glucose level were studied for 4 weeks. During that time, the participants maintained a normal eating habit, but ate within 10 hours. In this way, after 6 in the afternoon they did not ingest anything more than water or some hot drink.

Thus, the result of the research showed that the time-restricted diet “decreased glucose levels in 24 hours, mainly as a result of the reduction in night-time blood glucose“, said Europa Press.

A new strategy

The strategy proposed by these academics is novel to improve metabolic functions and seeks to counteract the effects of eating throughout the day, limiting the time to less than 12 hours, recovering the feeding cycle during the day, and prolonged fasting in the afternoon and at night.

“A 10-hour daytime regimen for 3 weeks lowers glucose levels and prolongs the time spent in the normal blood sugar range in adults with T2D, compared with the distribution of daily food intake for at least 14 hours”, the study concluded.