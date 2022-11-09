Allegra Pacheco: “Fear Can Be an Arrow Pointing to Opportunities”

Costa Rica is a country that has constant, passionate and inspired citizens, three key aspects to achieve success. Allegra Pacheco has been characterized for being a Costa Rican artist who works until she finishes her projects, one of which has achieved international success. This is the documentary “Salaryman”, presented and awarded at the Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival, in Hollywood a few months ago.

For Allegra, Salaryman is an extensive subject, the product of teamwork that took 5 years, everything between filming, fundraising, editing, post-production and now they have been touring festivals for a little over a year, “it has It has been a project that has been around for a long time, now it is taking on a life of its own, obtaining recognition is the product of all the effort, recognition and identification of users with the documentary,” she said.

Salaryman, has won several awards: best documentary, best editing, best production and even best soundtrack. In addition, it was screened at renowned festivals in cities such as Ohio, New York, and Tokyo (the Harlem International Film Festival, the Latino International Film Festival, and the Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival).

The production explores the lives of office workers and simultaneously, the artist’s personal self-discovery along the way. The idea arose during her first visit to Tokyo, where she was disturbed by the observed landscape: businessmen passed out on the street, from there she began to ask questions about the dark side of the legendary work ethic in that country.

A childhood full of culture

Allegra was born in Costa Rica, she is currently 36 years old. Her father is Costa Rican with German blood and her mother is Cuban, with Spanish blood, she considers that the culture of her parents greatly influenced her growth, because she was always traveling and her place was not only Costa Rica but also the world, “When I was a child, everything was a bit nostalgic, on the one hand because I had to find my own home, where I was born did not feel like my home, perhaps because culturally I had different customs, but as the years have gone by I love Costa Rica, I live among Santa Teresa on the beach and the mountains of Escazú with Alajuelita.

When talking about her childhood, Allegra also told us that she went to the beach a lot with her parents, especially to Bahía Ballena, back then there was nothing, they spent time without electricity, always connected with nature, she had to look for entertainment.

She likes to paint

Let’s say that art has always been part of her life since her mother is an artist, an architect and a painter, an interior designer. Her father has worked on various occasions designing furniture, metal objects from bars to keyrings, and a line of handbags and Polo items, so at home there has always been influence and support in art.

Links boxing with painting

To tell you about her training, Pacheco studied photography in New York and Fine Arts in London, she paints every day, recently focusing more on oil painting, she is learning ceramic processes with a friend. She also practices boxing, which is a facet she took on, which links to painting, because she is developing a series that has to do with ring fighters.

“My teachers and my fighting partners inspire me, discipline in general because it requires practices with mental effort, perseverance, concentration, maybe those are things that have cost me in the past and now they call me, seeing people who put so much effort so much passion on a daily basis and achieve what they propose that inspires me”, she commented.

Nature is ideal for spending most of her time, being alone at times and others, sharing with friends linked to art or boxing, enjoying her pet and reading. Allegra falls asleep and wakes up early. she does not think so much about goals but about projects, -what she likes and is passionate about at the moment-, these days it is working on the aforementioned series of paintings of boxers, she would love to expose this works or exhibit them in interesting places, but it is still in development. She likes to create without having a goal. Another project is the publication of a Salaryman photo book. And show the Salaryman documentary in Japan, that would fill her with joy.

Finally, the Costa Rican artist makes it very clear that “each person finds a different source of motivation: some have to take care of other people, others have goals, some have a spiritual or religious life, for me the simple fact that I am passionate about something, It drives me to explore. My greatest motivation is curiosity as well as fear, I feel that it is an arrow pointing to something that presents opportunities either to change your own opinion or to grow, it seems to me that fear is a good indicator of situations or events that they may surprise you.”