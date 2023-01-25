After 50,000 Years You Cannot Miss Seeing the Luminous C/2022 E3 (ZTF)Comet in Costa Rica

50,000 years have passed since the millennial comet called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was seen by Homo sapiens, which of course approached the earth.It will be best observed between February 1st and 2nd. Although the comet had its closest approach to the Sun on January 12th when it was about 42 million kilometers from Earth.But, experts reported that its best observation may extend until mid-February.

In addition, it was known through the Cientec National Academy of Sciences Foundation on its website, that the natural phenomenon was already captured in photos in Costa Rica.

According to NASA, the comet can be seen authentically with binoculars and mostly for all people who are in the northern hemisphere, those who are in the southern hemisphere of the planet will have to wait a few more days.

Specialists on the subject emphasize that the use of binoculars will make it easier to see the comet as a small green glow and say that it will be better appreciated as the days progress.

The first images captured by the United States space agency show the comet very colorful.The astronomer from the Royal Greenwich Observatory in the United Kingdom, Tania de Sales Marques, added that in order to appreciate it better, experts recommend looking for remote areas with completely clear skies at night, that is, east in mountains or forests.

The National Academy of Sciences in Costa Rica, assure “despite the fact that the comet is already being observed by astronomers, it is noticed that it has undergone changes in its elliptical trajectory and after its passage near the Sun that propels it into a parabolic orbit that will not allow it to continue its long orbit”.

Discovery of the C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Comet

It is worth noting that the discovery of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was detected in March 2022 by astronomers from the Zwickyen Transitional Facility of the Palomar observatory in California, United States. Initially they thought it was an asteroid, however, after studying its orbit, they determined that it had already visited the inner solar system about 50,000 years ago.

Finally, it is essential to know that Comets are a kind of “space snowballs” made up of frozen gases, dust and rocks that orbit the Sun. Approaching the star, these objects are attacked with increasing amounts of radiation, releasing gases and debris. This is a process that forms a bright atmosphere around it known as a “coma” and two vast tails of gas and dust. Magnificent isn’t it? So, will you miss seeing this veryluminous comet?