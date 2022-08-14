Workers who provide their services outside the company’s country of origin are considered expatriates. They move to another country of their own free will or by decision of the company, but they have a series of advantages and disadvantages of being expatriates that you should know about.

The period in which they are in this situation can be permanent or temporary, depending on the needs of both. In this condition there are a series of advantages and disadvantages of being an expatriate that it is convenient for you to know if you are thinking of starting to provide your services in this way.

Advantages of being an expatriate

Working outside the place where the company is located, either by your own decision or by the company, has a series of personal advantages such as getting to know other ways of life and cultures with the aim of enriching yourself. You will also be able to learn to function in other environments and considerably improve your level of languages.

But one of its main advantages is related to economic benefits. Expatriate workers usually have a higher salary than the one they are receiving in their country of origin, since for any person it represents an important change and it is necessary to be compensated.

Disadvantages of being an expat

This condition also has a series of associated disadvantages, such as adapting to new work environments and new cultures, which can be a real problem during the first few months. In addition, on many occasions it means traveling alone without being able to take the family to the new job, which can even cause health problems.

The uprooting, the loneliness and the feeling of uncertainty caused by not knowing if the situation will be permanent, is one of the main disadvantages of these workers who provide their services outside their country of origin.