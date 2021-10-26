Adequate Consumption of Cow Milk Reduces the Risk of Osteoporotic Fractures By 50%

Adequate consumption of cow’s milk can have a positive impact on the reduction of fractures caused by osteoporosis, due to its high calcium content and its contribution to preventing the disease and reducing the risk of injury.

“This food plays an important role during almost all stages of life; an adequate consumption could guarantee a calcium supply to maintain important bone mineralization. The human body contains between 1 and 2 kg of calcium in total, and approximately 99% is found in the bones and teeth”, explained Francisco Herrera, a nutritionist at Dos Pinos.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The recommendation for older adults is the daily consumption of two or three servings of dairy and a calcium intake of 1,200 mg, combined with a regular diet.” It is estimated that an increase in bone mass of 10% could reduce the risk of fractures by 50%, the approximate amount of calcium that an adult should receive daily is around 1,000 mg,” added Herrera.

Calcium

It is also beneficial to ingest a sufficient amount of calcium, eat foods such as milk, cheese, or yogurt, eat fruits and vegetables, and engage in outdoor activities to activate vitamin D, which is stimulated through the sun’s rays and exercise. All this can reduce bone mineral loss, a risk factor for osteoporotic fractures, according to the nutritionist.