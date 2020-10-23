More
    Add Camping in Costa Rica to your Bucket List

    This Costa Rica Camping Guide helps you plan your trip

    By TCRN STAFF
    Attention Outdoor Lovers! You likely know that Costa Rica offers a wealth of natural beauty to explore, but have you ever considered going on a camping trip in Costa Rica? If not, you may want to reconsider that decision after reading this Costa Rica Camping Guide by Anna Riedel-Jahn and Lucas T. Jahn.

    The German filmmaker couple has travelled Costa Rica extensively off the beaten path and produced a popular travel documentary about their trip. Now they have compiled their experience into a lovingly designed travel guide, that helps others to make the most of their Costa Rica camping trip.

    On 170 pages the camping guide features:

    • Detailed information on 28 campsites in Costa Rica
    • An introduction to offroad driving
    • 16 great offroad trails in Costa Rica
    • 4 must-have apps
    • A packing list
    • Bucket list items
    • A four-week roadtrip itinerary

    If you ever dreamt about falling asleep on one of Costa Rica’s many beaches, a camping trip is a way to go! This travel guide is suited for everybody who wants to explore Costa Rica’s wild side, be it on a weekend trip or on a road trip through the entire country.

    You can buy the Costa Rica Camping Guide here: https://www.ruggedroadtrips.com/costa-rica-camping-guide

