More
    Search
    Spiritual
    Updated:

    A Quick and Easy Exercise That Will Help You Align and Balance Your Chakras

    The chakras are energy points around your body, and with this quick exercise you can always keep them balanced

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Chakras are immeasurable energy points (impossible to measure with an instrument) that line the spine, starting at the base of the spine through the crown of the head. Chakra is a word from the Sanskrit language of India, which means “disk” or “circle”, and according to Hindu beliefs there are six, but according to beliefs developed in the last two centuries, there are seven. Each Chakra represents our being on different levels: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual.

    The seven Chakras are (from bottom to top) the root (red), spleen (orange), solar plexus (yellow), heart (green), throat (blue), eyebrow (indigo), and crown (purple). There are many exercises to balance your energies.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Here we show you a very quick and simple one that you can practice daily to align them correctly:

    – Start on the first Chakra (pelvic area) and repeat on each Chakra, until you reach the seventh (at the crown).

    – Place your hand about 2-3 centimeters from the body and without touching:

    – Turn your hand counterclockwise (counterclockwise: go up on the left and go down on the right) forming a circle of about 20 centimeters in diameter

    – Rotate the hand in this direction for 2-3 minutes

    – Shake the hand vigorously, with the intention of releasing energy

    – Begin to turn the hand clockwise (clockwise: go up to the right and go down to the left), making movements that have the same diameter, and for a time not less than counterclockwise.

    – Repeat this sequence for each of the seven Chakras.

    – You must turn your hand in an anti-clockwise direction so that it acts as a vacuum cleaner that removes everything that does not serve us in that Chakra. Turning the hand clockwise helps us activate that chakra. So by turning anti-clockwise first and clockwise later we make sure to cleanse and then activate each Chakra.

    Establish it as a daily routine

    By doing it daily for a few days in a row, your Chakras will align properly and your energy will remain balanced. If you dedicate yourself to making it a habit, you will definitely notice the difference.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWaleska Bustos
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleMoney And Spirituality: 6 Keys to Attract Prosperity
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    A Quick and Easy Exercise That Will Help You Align and Balance Your Chakras

    The Chakras are immeasurable energy points (impossible to measure with an instrument) that line the spine, starting at the...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER