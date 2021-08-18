A Quick and Easy Exercise That Will Help You Align and Balance Your Chakras

The Chakras are immeasurable energy points (impossible to measure with an instrument) that line the spine, starting at the base of the spine through the crown of the head. Chakra is a word from the Sanskrit language of India, which means “disk” or “circle”, and according to Hindu beliefs there are six, but according to beliefs developed in the last two centuries, there are seven. Each Chakra represents our being on different levels: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual.

The seven Chakras are (from bottom to top) the root (red), spleen (orange), solar plexus (yellow), heart (green), throat (blue), eyebrow (indigo), and crown (purple). There are many exercises to balance your energies.

Here we show you a very quick and simple one that you can practice daily to align them correctly:

– Start on the first Chakra (pelvic area) and repeat on each Chakra, until you reach the seventh (at the crown).

– Place your hand about 2-3 centimeters from the body and without touching:

– Turn your hand counterclockwise (counterclockwise: go up on the left and go down on the right) forming a circle of about 20 centimeters in diameter

– Rotate the hand in this direction for 2-3 minutes

– Shake the hand vigorously, with the intention of releasing energy

– Begin to turn the hand clockwise (clockwise: go up to the right and go down to the left), making movements that have the same diameter, and for a time not less than counterclockwise.

– Repeat this sequence for each of the seven Chakras.

– You must turn your hand in an anti-clockwise direction so that it acts as a vacuum cleaner that removes everything that does not serve us in that Chakra. Turning the hand clockwise helps us activate that chakra. So by turning anti-clockwise first and clockwise later we make sure to cleanse and then activate each Chakra.

Establish it as a daily routine

By doing it daily for a few days in a row, your Chakras will align properly and your energy will remain balanced. If you dedicate yourself to making it a habit, you will definitely notice the difference.