“Ruta De Los Conquistadores” Mountain Bike Race Returns In November to Costa Rica

The Covid-19 Pandemic forced the previous year to suspend one of the most important mountain bike competitions in the world and in Costa Rica, but this 2021 it will return. The Ruta de los Conquistadores, is ready on its 28th edition, which will take place from November 4th to 6th.

There will be three tough stages that will cross the country through lush landscapes and where dozens of competitors from various countries will participate. Although it is still almost 6 months before the event takes place, registrations have already been closed, which speaks very well of the importance of this competition, which will have great prizes.

Founded in 1993, the race suffered cancellation a year ago, as happened with most sporting events. Now it comes back taking care of all the details and health protocols. “The 28th edition will take place from November 4 to 6, 2021, beginning its first stage in Playa Herradura, Puntarenas and culminating in Caño Blanco, Limón,” said the organization, led by Román Urbina.

Great turnout

For this year’s edition, around 600 cyclists from various countries will participate, including Costa Rica. There will be representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Mexico, the United States, Canada, among many other countries.

They will compete in three categories: Open Elite (all ages) and Elite U 23. There will be a prize of $ 50,000 in cash that will be divided between the first 4 female and male places in the Elite category.

Luxury platform

For this year, “La Ruta”, as it is called will have the support of a worldwide adventure racing platform called Spartan. Currently Spartan has around 400 competitions in 45 countries and La Ruta is one of the most recognized and important.

“Spartan comes to improve the event in every way: awards, positions, order, merchandise … Our dream and goal (that of La Ruta) is driven by what Spartan has done around the world,” said Román Urbina, organizer of the event.

Although this year’s edition has already completed the registrations, those who wish to participate in the 2022 edition can enter the www.racelaruta.com page and join the waiting list now.