A total of 98,147 families throughout the country have successfully formalized the “Hogares Conectados” (Connected Homes) service assignment process.

The objective of this program is to reduce the digital gap by means of opportunities for families living in poverty so that they have access to a computer and can use the Internet safely, responsibly and productively; so to be able to look for key and important information, for study, work, and daily life.

In the province of San José 32,227 families have the service; in Alajuela 16,028 families; followed by Puntarenas and Guanacaste with 14,083 and 11,581 families, respectively; Cartago has 9,093 families connected; 8,201 in Heredia; and 6,934 in Limón.

For Lidia Fernández, 72 years old, a resident of Zapote and a beneficiary of Hogares Conectados, who has a 54-year-old disabled child in her care, having a computer and Internet access has allowed her to keep in touch with her family. “I use the Internet to communicate with my daughter and grandson, whom I see little since they live in Jacó. And also to find recipes to make bread, when my son sleeps in the evenings”, she said.

Hogares Conectados is a subsidized benefit. The price of the computer and the Internet connection is paid a percentage by the National Telecommunications Fund, and another part by the beneficiary families, on a monthly basis for 3 years, according to the classification of the Mixed Institute of Social Assistance (IMAS).

How does “Connected Homes” work?