Have you never taken a single yoga poses class and feeling the stress of getting down on the mat for the first time? Don’t worry. You’re not alone. For the beginners out there, there is no need to be anxious; it is not nearly as scary as it sounds.

Every newbie should familiarize themselves with the basic concept of yoga before stopping by a studio or taking a virtual yoga lesson on YouTube or Facebook.

Getting to grips with the basics of yoga can enable you to feel more Zen, and if you master the names of some basic moves you’ll already be ahead of anyone that’s ever considered twisting their body into the shape of a pretzel!

Fortunately, even for the complete newbies out there, almost any of the poses you’ll encounter within the beginner phases of yoga are doable for anyone, and can also be made easier with the help of a yoga instructor. Yoga is not only about the wide range of physical benefits that comes with it, but there’s a spiritual element that often comes naturally, reading energy is a psychic gift, but increased focus and your overall zen are also enhanced. Before taking to the mats, check out our eight best poses for newbies below.

1. Plank Pose

First up you’ll begin on all fours with your wrists tucked beneath your shoulders. Stretch out your legs behind your body and tuck in your toes. Squeeze your abs and ensure your hips are level with your shoulders to form a flat back. Keep your chin up to keep a neutral spine.

2. Downward-Facing Dog

Next on our list is the Downward-facing Dog. You’ll need to begin in a plank position on all fours with your wrists beneath your shoulders. Raise your back and hips and press your heels into the floor until your body resembles an upside-down V shape. Push your shoulders away from your ears and allow your neck to relax. Press your palms against the floor and spread your fingers wide.

3. Three-Legged Dog

Begin with a plank pose similar to the previous position. Raise your left foot from the floor up to the ceiling and keep your shoulders square with an even bodyweight between your right foot and both palms.

4. Low Plank

Once again, begin in a plank position with your elbows tucked to your sides, bend your arms and lower your body as a single unit, coming to a halt once your biceps are parallel to the floor.

5. Upward-Facing Dog

Lay down on the mat to begin and extend your legs behind your body, rest the front of your legs on the floor. Press your palms into the map and prop your body up in the air. Lift thighs and shins off the ground and stretch your arms straight.

6. Child’s Pose

This one requires a kneeled position with your shins flat to the floor. Rest your buttocks on your heels, and widen your knees slightly wider than your torso with your hand in your lap. Take your arms forward, so they are straight on the ground, and then lower your stomach onto your thighs, rest your forehead on the mat.

7. Cat and Cow Pose

Like a plank, you’ll begin on all fours with your knees below your hips and your wrists beneath your shoulders. Arch your back and exhale while dropping your tailbone and head towards the floor. During the inhale and arched back, tilt your chin and tailbone toward the ceiling, then drop your tailbone towards the mat to form the cow pose.

8. Mountain Pose

Begin with both feet spread hip-width, distribute your body weight evenly through your feet, palms forward and tuck your hands to your side. Spread your toes, raise your chest, and bring back your shoulder blades.

There are many benefits to yoga and getting to know the various poses.

Learning the list we’ve explained above will help even the newest entrants to the yoga world get started, and we’re sure you’ll be a yoga pro in no time once you improve your physical and mental wellbeing as a result.