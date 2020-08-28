More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    US Engineers Create Robot Inspired by Costa Rican Sloths

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    8 Best Yoga Poses for Newbies

    Have you never taken a single yoga class and feeling the stress of getting down on the...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    US Engineers Create Robot Inspired by Costa Rican Sloths

    Professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States were inspired by the Sloths of Costa Rica to develop the SlothBot, a robot designed to monitor climate change
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    WHO Rejects Allowing Sponsorship of Liquor in Sports Events in Costa Rica

    Allowing brands of alcoholic beverages to sponsor sports events is of concern to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States were inspired by the Sloths of Costa Rica to develop the SlothBot, a robot designed to monitor climate change. The device, like these animals, is characterized by being extremely slow which allows it to consume very little energy, and obtains it from solar panels.

    It is currently being tested in the Atlanta Botanical Garden, suspended on cables and with sensors that measure temperature, air quality and carbon dioxide levels, according to its creators. The objective of its created is to bring SlothBots to different parts of the world, with the aim of measuring environmental factors, to better understand climate change. Professor Magnus Egerstedt was the one who was inspired by the prototype during a vacation in Costa Rica.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    Sourcelarepublica.net
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleWHO Rejects Allowing Sponsorship of Liquor in Sports Events in Costa Rica
    Next article8 Best Yoga Poses for Newbies
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    8 Best Yoga Poses for Newbies

    Have you never taken a single yoga class and feeling the stress of getting down on the...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    US Engineers Create Robot Inspired by Costa Rican Sloths

    TCRN STAFF -
    Professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States were inspired by the Sloths of Costa Rica to develop the SlothBot, a robot designed to monitor climate change
    Read more
    Health

    WHO Rejects Allowing Sponsorship of Liquor in Sports Events in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Allowing brands of alcoholic beverages to sponsor sports events is of concern to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
    Read more
    Health

    What’s the Difference Between Kratom Powder and Extract?

    TCRN STAFF -
    Kratom is the popular name for Mitragyna speciosa. It's a magical plant that could treat most conditions,...
    Read more
    News

    A Person is Reinfected with a Mutated Strain of the Coronavirus Four Months after Recovering from It

    TCRN STAFF -
    A group of researchers from the University of Hong Kong has reported that a man was infected a second time with SARS-CoV-2,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Variants of 5G Technology, What Really is Happening

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Since 2018, a large number of expectations regarding 5G technology have been presented, previously in The Costa Rica News (TCRN)
    Read more

    Smart Bracelet Ensures Maintaining Social Distancing in Public Places

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    "In the middle of the Pandemic, one of the main preventive measures is to maintain social distancing,"...
    Read more

    Artificial Intelligence Could Facilitate the Use of Chest X-rays to Diagnose COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Chest X-rays could be helpful in determining whether or not a person is infected with the novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease
    Read more

    Despite Delays “5G” will Bring Economic Advances to Latin America

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    5G technology is already a reality in some Latin American countries and, although there are significant delays...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »