Professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States were inspired by the Sloths of Costa Rica to develop the SlothBot, a robot designed to monitor climate change. The device, like these animals, is characterized by being extremely slow which allows it to consume very little energy, and obtains it from solar panels.

It is currently being tested in the Atlanta Botanical Garden, suspended on cables and with sensors that measure temperature, air quality and carbon dioxide levels, according to its creators. The objective of its created is to bring SlothBots to different parts of the world, with the aim of measuring environmental factors, to better understand climate change. Professor Magnus Egerstedt was the one who was inspired by the prototype during a vacation in Costa Rica.