    A Person is Reinfected with a Mutated Strain of the Coronavirus Four Months after Recovering from It

    By TCRN STAFF
    A Person is Reinfected with a Mutated Strain of the Coronavirus Four Months after Recovering from It

    A group of researchers from the University of Hong Kong has reported that a man was infected...
    A group of researchers from the University of Hong Kong has reported that a man was infected a second time with SARS-CoV-2, becoming the first documented case of reinfection, indicates a press release on the investigation.

    According to local media, the 33-year-old patient was discharged from the hospital in April after being admitted for COVID-19. However, in August he tested positive again after returning from a trip to Spain.

    Not a persistent carrier

    Although the researchers did not know if it was a “persistent carrier” of SARS-CoV-2, after conducting a genetic sequencing study of the Virus, the results showed that the strains contracted by the patient are “clearly different.”

    “Many believe that recovered COVID-19 patients have immunity against reinfection because most developed a serum neutralizing antibody response. However, there is evidence that antibody levels in some patients decrease after a few months,” the researchers reported.

    According to the academics, “since immunity can be short-lived after infection,” recovered patients will need to be vaccinated against the Virus. In the same way, they assured that they should maintain social distancing and continue to wear masks. 

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceRT
    ViaBeleida Delgado
