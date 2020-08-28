What’s the Difference Between Kratom Powder and Extract?

Kratom is the popular name for Mitragyna speciosa. It’s a magical plant that could treat most conditions, including addition and PSTD. Kratom is a medicinal herb from South Asia that produces mild stimulants effects when taken in small doses.

However, as amazing as Kratom, only a few people understand how to prepare it and ingest it. Trust me; it’s sometimes confusing to decide how best to consume it. But don’t worry, in this article, we will discuss the difference between Kratom powder and extract.

What is Kratom Powder?

Kratom powder is one of the methods of ingesting or consuming Kratom plants. The powder comes from dried, processed, and ground Kratom leaves. Depending on what the user wants, the power could be in the form of a fine powder or crush leaves.

There are several ways of consuming Kratom powder. You can make tea with it or use it as a supplement with other foods or drinks.

If you want, you can take it in the form of a paste by mixing the powder with a little water. Also, If you prefer taking your dose of Kratom in food or drinks, the powder is perfect for you.

Generally, Kratom powders are very popular because they are affordable. Both new and experienced buyers can easily access it without breaking the bank. Kratom powders usually have plenty of strains to choose from.

Furthermore, Kratom powders aren’t concentrated or enhanced. It gives you the alkaloids found in kratom extracts. But the alkaloids content is relatively small compared to kratom extract.

What’s a Kratom Extract?

In its simplest form, kratom extract is a concentrated and enhanced form of kratom powders. Sometimes, the extract starts with the powder. But there are instances when they are created from a complete leave.

Kratom extract is a unique form of consuming kratom plants because of its rich alkaloid content. Alright, before I proceed, let me explain alkaloids better.

Alkaloids are one of the most important ingredients of Kratom plants. They trigger positive properties like pain relief and energy-boosting in kratom plants.

The extract is made by boiling water and kratom leaves to extract alkaloids from the plant. Once the water and kratom leaves evaporate, you will get a thick paste rich in alkaloids like mitraphylline, mitragynine, and 7-hydroxy mitragynine.

Differences between Kratom Powder and Extract

The difference between kratom powder and extract lies in their potency, preparation, and dosage. Here are some of the differences between kratom powder and extract;

Kratom Extract More Potent

Generally, more alkaloids are extracted when making kratom extract than the powder. And the effectiveness and euphoric quality of kratom herb is its alkaloids content. Kratom extract’s richness in alkaloids makes it more potent.

Dosage

One of the factors that determine how well you enjoy your time taking Kratom is the dosage. The dosage for kratom powder is completely different from that of the extract.

For instance, a small dose of kratom powder consists of 1-2 grams. And regular users take moderate doses, which consists of 3 grams. A large dose is over 3 grams. But it could cause negative side effects like insomnia, nausea, etc.

However, kratom extract doses are complicated because the extracts are measured with numbers like 5X, 10X, and 15X. The measurements show the number of leaves or powder that’s required to make the extracts.

There’s no doubt that the dosage is important. But it’s subjective and depends on the strain of Kratom you are taking. For instance, the Maeng Da strain of Kratom that’s used to treat pain has a different dosage requirement from the Green Malay used for the treatment of anxiety.

So, whichever form of kratom herb you want to use, the strain determines its dosage.

Effect When Taken

Another area of difference between kratom powder and the extract is its effect when taken. For instance, if you take a low dose of kratom powder, it provides a stimulating effect on the body. It also increases energy, attentiveness, and focus. Other benefits of kratom powder are;

Mood elevation

Increases sexual stamina

And Improves appetite.

Studies are showing that users are replacing caffeine and nicotine with kratom powder because of its effectiveness.

On the other hand, the effect of kratom extracts starts showing almost immediately (within 5 to 15 minutes after consumption). And the effect either stimulates or sedates the users depending on their system. Interestingly, they last longer than any other form of Kratom.

The benefits of kratom extract include;

Pain relief

Stimulant

Sedation

And Opiate withdrawal

How to Turn Kratom Powder into Extract

Do you know you can turn kratom powder into extract? It’s easy and doesn’t require any special skills to do it.

The things you need to turn kratom powder into extract are; lime and alcohol. Pour the powder into a glass jar and sprinkle lime juice on it. To achieve consistency of paste, you need to add enough alcohol to the jar.

Once you are convinced that there’s enough alcohol, slowly add the sealed glass jar to a heat-safe container. Monitor it closely and bring it to a slow boil. After boiling the mixture, try to extract the liquid from it using a clean cloth. That’s all if you follow this process as explained, you just made kratom extract, and it’s that easy.

Between Kratom Powder and Extract, Which Is Better?

This is one of the questions that kratom users frequently asked. But the answer is relative.

However, it’s a bit challenging to choose between kratom powder and extract, especially if you are a new user. Of course, there’s no particular one that’s perfect for all situations, and it all depends.

But as a new user, it’s advisable to start with kratom powder. This is because kratom extract may be too strong for you, and your body could quickly develop resistance for it.

However, if you are an experienced user who wants to get high, kratom extract is a perfect option.