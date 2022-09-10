More
    72% of Costa Ricans Perceive Misleading Advertising In Digital Commerce as Very Frequent

    Consumers must have more knowledge about their rights when buying online

    By Wilmer Useche
    Misleading advertising is one of the main challenges of electronic commerce in Costa Rica. This is revealed by a survey conducted by the Development Observatory Research Center of the University of Costa Rica, the results of which were released this past Thursday.

    The conclusions indicate that 35.9% of consumers consider that misleading advertising is very frequent during online sales and purchases. Another 36.3% believe that it is frequent. Between these two categories they add up to 72.2%. 26.3% of the population perceives that this happens infrequently, indicates the First Survey within the Framework of the Electronic Commerce Observatory.

    The same report indicates that misleading advertising could occur mainly on international platforms (69.5%), national ones (55.2%) and those of delivery companies (27.8%).

    The Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce, Francisco Gamboa, said that this 53-page document becomes a tool for two different audiences. Initially, consumers will be able to have more knowledge about their rights when buying online.

    What do consumers expect?

    On the other hand, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can find advice on valuable issues: consumer preferences, main complaints, what they expect, among others.

    The study found what are those aspects that Costa Ricans consider essential when they are faced with an online offer. 81.50% agree on the price and 74.40% on the characteristics of the good and service.

