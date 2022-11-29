7 Things Yoga Changed In My Life

Yoga came into my life without me knowing that it was yoga. My father was a self-taught yogi, he did the postures following a book by an “Indian Lord” (I don’t remember the name) and he taught us yoga as if it were a game. Then the exams started, the stress of high school and my father’s next lesson was calming down with my breathing, practicing full breaths. I had no idea that this was yoga…

The years passed, I started working: too many hours in front of the computer, pinches everywhere, shoulders more and more slumped, posture in the chair getting worse every day… The trigger to decide to do something was an impromptu yoga class at a birthday party. This is how I checked my null, strength and flexibility. It was totally rusty. I decided to sign up for yoga classes, although I didn’t really know what to expect, a few years ago and it wasn’t as fashionable as it is now. As much as you read to know what is yoga? You won’t really know until you try it.

Now I look back, take stock and realize how much yoga has changed me:

1. Flexibility.

My flexibility was nil, there are witnesses who can corroborate it, doing a forward bend (Uttanasana) my hands were about 50 cm from the ground, and that I have long arms… Now my head touches the knees and the palm of the hand.

2. Strength.

Postures like the chaturanga were impossible for me. I used to call the chaturanga “body to earth”, I was completely thrown, now I maintain it and I even dare with some variant.

3. Correct the posture.

My future was clear, or so I thought, I was going to become “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, every day I walked more stooped. Little by little I have corrected the posture of my shoulders, which have returned to their place, I walk upright and manage to maintain a correct posture without effort while sitting in front of the computer.

4. Breathe.

Yes, okay, we all know how to breathe, but until I started practicing yoga, I was not aware of how I breathed. Now I also know different types of breaths that can help me relax or recharge energy as needed.

5. Live in the present.

No matter what happened or what will happen, yoga anchors you to the present. Yoga teaches you to live in the moment, to focus solely on what you are doing. A yoga class can be considered a meditation in movement: you have to focus on breathing, posture, alignment… The mind focuses on the present, there is no room for more!

6. Overcoming capacity.

Some postures are very intense and you have to fight against your mind, which tells you: “- Put your leg down….” After that moment you realize that you can really hold on a little longer. You end up transferring this feeling of overcoming to the rest of your life and in the end it’s all rewards!

7. Improves self-esteem.

I feel stronger, with greater control of my body and my mind, aware of my ability to overcome and all this makes me feel better. These are my feelings, I keep learning day by day and I hope to never stop learning.

Yoga may not be for everyone, maybe you try it and you don’t get hooked.

You may have already found your yoga in running, soccer, tennis.