7 Places to Sight the Best Sunsets in Costa Rica

What a beautiful sunset! It is what we all think when we leave work or home and come across a sky painted in different colors in the afternoon. Sometimes we would like to appreciate them and take photos of them, but here we leave you the 7 best places to contemplate the sunsets.

1-Tamarindo, Guanacaste

Aerial view of Tamarindo Beach, in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste

This beautiful beach in the province of Guanacaste is known for its beautiful sunsets. There is nothing more beautiful and romantic than seeing the sky painted in blue, pink, orange, and yellow while listening to the sound of the sea.

2- Prussia, Cartago

A forest in the province of Cartago, which by itself is already a natural beauty. Prusia is one of the 7 best places to see sunsets in Costa Rica. If you do not believe me, just admire the photos that are achieved there.

3- Manuel Antonio, Quepos

Monkeys, beach, and movie sunsets. If you want some spectacular photos, Manuel Antonio is one of the ideal places. Not only can you appreciate the beautiful colors of the afternoon, but also breathe pure air in this national park in Costa Rica.

4- Santa Ana wind farms

This place was already visited by many for its incredible view of the central valley, but it is even more impressive to go to the wind farms when there are sunsets. You won’t regret getting a little cold with views this beautiful.

5- Orosí, Cartago

Orosí is already known for its viewpoints and thermal pools, of course the sunsets could not be missed. At such a high vantage point in the mountains of Cartago, it was impossible not to see these wonderful evening colors.

6- Coronado and Moravia

Coronado and the outskirts of Moravia are good places in the Central Valley to see sunsets, the colors and the cold that feels in these areas make it a perfect place to take photos and enjoy the fall of the afternoon.

7- San José de la Montaña, Heredia

Of course, its name “from the mountain” gives us the clue that once we are going to be able to appreciate the sunsets with a beautiful view of the mountains of Costa Rica. Sometimes it even seems that the sun sets these mountains on fire and gives us an unforgettable spectacle.

Do you know any other place or do you have photos of beautiful sunsets in Costa Rica? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to share the photos of these natural wonders.