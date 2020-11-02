Last Night’s Central Valley Earth Tremor had a Magnitude of 5.4

The earth tremor that surprised a large part of the inhabitants of the Central Valley this Saturday registered a magnitude of 5.4, according to the latest report from Ovsicori-UNA. According to the institution, the movement occurred at 11:01 p.m. with the epicenter in Barrio Luján, San José.

The earthquake registered a depth of 77 kilometers and is attributed to the internal deformation of the Coco plate. Internet users report that the earthquake was felt strongly in Grecia, Alajuela, Poás, Cachí de Cartago, Moravia, San Ramón, and other parts of the central meceta.

At the moment, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) has not reported any incidents as a result of the event.