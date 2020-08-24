More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Strong and Prolonged Earthquake Shakes almost all of Costa Rica

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Strong and Prolonged Earthquake Shakes almost all of Costa Rica

    San José, Aug 24 .A strong and prolonged earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook almost the entire country...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Less and Less will be the “Stay at Home” and More and More will be “Work, but take Care”, says Alvarado

    The President assured that the Government will seek to make its restriction measures more flexible, so that...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Starting this weekend, the Second Opening Phase Begins in Areas with Orange Alert

    This Saturday began the second opening period for the month of August,...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    San José, Aug 24 .A strong and prolonged earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook almost the entire country today, according to messages of meaning from inhabitants on the website of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

    According to the revised report of the Ovsicori, belonging to the National University, the telluric movement occurred at 15:51 (Local time), at a depth of 23 kilometers, located in the Pacific Ocean, 12 kilometers south of Jacó, in the province of Puntarenas and had as its origin the subduction of the tectonic plates.

    So far there are no reports of human losses or material damages of consideration due to this earthquake that in San José was felt strong and prolonged, as in other parts of this Central American nation, where these natural events are frequent as it is based on faults. of the Coco and Caribe tectonic plates.

    In addition, this country has numerous local faults that also cause many earthquakes.

    Previous articleLess and Less will be the “Stay at Home” and More and More will be “Work, but take Care”, says Alvarado
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Strong and Prolonged Earthquake Shakes almost all of Costa Rica

    San José, Aug 24 .A strong and prolonged earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook almost the entire country...
    Read more
    News

    Less and Less will be the “Stay at Home” and More and More will be “Work, but take Care”, says Alvarado

    TCRN STAFF -
    The President assured that the Government will seek to make its restriction measures more flexible, so that "they are in accordance with...
    Read more
    News

    Starting this weekend, the Second Opening Phase Begins in Areas with Orange Alert

    TCRN STAFF -
    This Saturday began the second opening period for the month of August, which runs from Saturday 22nd...
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rican Protected Natural Areas Make Progress in Adapting to Climate Change

    TCRN STAFF -
    Santa Rosa, Guanacaste, Rincón de la Vieja, Tortuguero and Marino Ballena National Parks are some of the protected natural areas that seek to mitigate the effects and adapt to climate change
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    New Virtual Publication Proposes Mapping of Artisanal Craft Vocations in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Within the framework of the recent launch for the Costa Rica Artisan Seal and the Costa Rica Creative and Cultural National Strategy 2020-2030, the Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (CICPC)
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Less and Less will be the “Stay at Home” and More and More will be “Work, but take Care”, says Alvarado

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The President assured that the Government will seek to make its restriction measures more flexible, so that "they are in accordance with...
    Read more

    Starting this weekend, the Second Opening Phase Begins in Areas with Orange Alert

    News TCRN STAFF -
    This Saturday began the second opening period for the month of August, which runs from Saturday 22nd...
    Read more

    As of Monday Appointments for Licensing Procedures can be Scheduled by Phone

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As of Monday, August 24th, people interested in obtaining an appointment to take a test or procedure...
    Read more

    Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica Soon to Start Operating

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The president of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, assured that El Salvador could start...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »