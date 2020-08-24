San José, Aug 24 .A strong and prolonged earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook almost the entire country today, according to messages of meaning from inhabitants on the website of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

According to the revised report of the Ovsicori, belonging to the National University, the telluric movement occurred at 15:51 (Local time), at a depth of 23 kilometers, located in the Pacific Ocean, 12 kilometers south of Jacó, in the province of Puntarenas and had as its origin the subduction of the tectonic plates.

So far there are no reports of human losses or material damages of consideration due to this earthquake that in San José was felt strong and prolonged, as in other parts of this Central American nation, where these natural events are frequent as it is based on faults. of the Coco and Caribe tectonic plates.

In addition, this country has numerous local faults that also cause many earthquakes.