In Central America, it is normal to feel earthquakes. However, on March 26th, 2019, there were some telluric movements that caught the attention of geologists.

The Geography Group Nicaragua warned, through José María Salmerón, that these earthquakes did not happen with such frequent frequency and that they are occurring in an area where tsunamis can be caused.

Map of Central American tectonic plates

“In the area where these earthquakes are occurring, it usually always happens, but not as frequently, it is striking because it is an area where tsunamis can occur”, Salmerón told EFE agency.

This group, which is composed of various professionals who study various branches of nature, noted that in the month of March in the region there were more than 12 earthquakes over 4 on the Richter scale. Also, last Tuesday there were more than 7 earthquakes with ranges between 4 and 5.3 in the same scale.