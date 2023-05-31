6 Benefits that Drones Provide to Companies

The global market for drone data services will grow at an annual rate of 37.3% between 2023 and 2028, according to North American market studies. Thus, the rise of new technologies based on big data, AI and new software are some of the factors that have influenced the use of these devices for a greater number of specialized services.

According to DJI Costa Rica, some of the benefits for the use of drones in companies are:

• They improve accuracy and productivity by saving time and money.

• Operational flexibility; it allows greater speed of deployment and response to events.

• It is a technology that can be operated safely and responsibly, which reduces the risk of accidents, thus avoiding human exposure in certain situations or dangerous areas.

• Reduction of environmental and noise pollution.

• Versatile technology (they can be equipped with different types of cameras, speakers, lights, millimeter-measurement tools).

• They provide accurate data and images in real time, this data can be used to make informed decisions and immediately.

According to new statistics compiled by DJI, a world leader in civil drone and aerial imaging technology, more than 500 people around the world have been rescued thanks to the use of this type of aircraft.

Cristian Morales, DJI Costa Rica brand manager, assures that “as they are, in most cases, compact devices with a certain level of autonomy and equipped with cameras and sensors, they can be used in a series of activities beyond image and video, -whether commercial or recreational- that include supervision, inspection, rescue assistance, distribution, logistics and transportation”.

Fun facts about drones

• Their real name: Drones are technically called “unmanned aerial vehicle”.

• They unite new communities. In remote areas, such as Africa, drones are used to deliver medical equipment and life-saving medicines where transporting people would take too long.

• They take samples in environments of high chemical or radiological toxicity.

• They cooperate in missions to control drug trafficking and counter terrorism.

• They can provide security and border control

• They monitor volcanoes or poaching in large National Parks.

• They explore places that are difficult to access such as caves or precipices.