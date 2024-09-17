More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    5G Technology Arrives in Costa Rica

    An ever-expanding networkextremely beneficial for the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    5G technology is the most recent and innovative technology that humanity has reached. It consists of a faster information network, with a shorter response time on the part of the web, and with the possibility of more devices being connected at the same time.

    Real time progress

    For example, thanks to 5G technology, remote-assisted operations can be carried out, that is, with the guidance of specialist doctors who can be anywhere in the world in practically real time, progress can be made in the project of having vehicles that are driven remotely or by means of artificial intelligence, and agricultural work can be coordinated through sensors installed at different points in a crop field.

    The most interesting thing about this is that 5G technology is already available in Costa Rica; for the moment in the Greater Metropolitan Area, through the Liberty company. Let’s listen to Marieanella Cordero Varas, spokesperson for this company.

    Insertion:

    Various studies indicate that the arrival of the 5G network will be extremely beneficial for the country. Sectors such as education, transportation, agriculture, industry, tourism and health are just some of the ones that will benefit greatly from this technology.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceGustavo Delgado
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Why Should You Not Eat Cheese Before Having Sex? We Explain
    Next article
    Costa Rica is Getting More Increase in Sports Tourism

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Sunbathing: How Much Time is Too Much and How Much is Too Little, According To Science

    The sun is good for your health, in fact, it is the main source of vitamin D, an essential...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »