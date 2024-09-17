5G Technology Arrives in Costa Rica

5G technology is the most recent and innovative technology that humanity has reached. It consists of a faster information network, with a shorter response time on the part of the web, and with the possibility of more devices being connected at the same time.

Real time progress

For example, thanks to 5G technology, remote-assisted operations can be carried out, that is, with the guidance of specialist doctors who can be anywhere in the world in practically real time, progress can be made in the project of having vehicles that are driven remotely or by means of artificial intelligence, and agricultural work can be coordinated through sensors installed at different points in a crop field.

The most interesting thing about this is that 5G technology is already available in Costa Rica; for the moment in the Greater Metropolitan Area, through the Liberty company. Let’s listen to Marieanella Cordero Varas, spokesperson for this company.

Various studies indicate that the arrival of the 5G network will be extremely beneficial for the country. Sectors such as education, transportation, agriculture, industry, tourism and health are just some of the ones that will benefit greatly from this technology.

