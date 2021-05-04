5 Travel Destinations that Help You Reconnect with Nature In North America

The warm weather is just around the corner and summer will be quickly approaching. If you are looking to enjoy some nature this summer, there are many places to visit in New England. With miles of hiking trails, lakes, mountains, and camping, you are bound to find the perfect location to sit back and relax.

Mount Washington

Mount Washington sits at 6,288 feet above sea level and provides many opportunities for hiking and camping. With plenty of remote locations to camp at, you are bound to have some peaceful rest to help you reconnect with nature. While visiting Mount Washington, you may wonder where to stay. Camping at In the Woods at Notch View located in the Great North Woods, Colebrook, NH is bound to connect you with nature. The location has plenty of animals to see such as hummingbirds, moose, and other wild animals to observe. There are ATV trails and rentals to explore trails and the woods. There are several restaurants, stores, and businesses to shop at. The campsites have bathroom amenities, a table, grill, firepit and can fit up to four campers on the site.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Winnipesaukee is one of the largest lakes in New Hampshire covering two counties. With over 250 islands and 18,000 hectares, the lake has plenty of swimming, boating, and the famous Weirs Beach to enjoy nature. Camp Alton Campground is the perfect place to stay as it is secluded and can accommodate up to 6 campers. At this campground, there is 99 acres of hiking trails available, and it’s located only 5 miles from the lake. The sites have a camp table, fire put, grill and there are showers on site.

Newfound Lake

Newfound Lake, located in the central part of the state is based in Grafton County and is another tourist destination. The lake has 22 miles of shoreline and is about 2.5 miles wide. Visiting Wellington State park will provide freshwater swimming ad a peaceful visit to the area. If you are looking to further relax, grab your fishing pole and fish for some landlocked salmon. Whispering Pines Campground Located in Alexandria, NH is a secluded campground that sits on 18 acres of property. The campground allows you to unwind and surround yourself in nature, away from the population. The campground is located near the river where you can swim, fish, or grab a tube and go down the river.

North Conway

North Conway is another popular tourist destination providing hiking trails, shopping, rock climbing, and more. North Conway is located in the heart of Mount Washington Valley grab your hiking shoes or rock climbing shoes and visit Cathedral Ledge. You can climb up the side of the cliff, drive up the ledge or hike up the ledge. Cathedral Ledge will provide picturesque views of the mountains. Camping at River’s Edge Mountain Valley has sites along the Saco River in the middle of North Conway. The campsites are secluded on a dairy farm and are dog-friendly. The sites have tables, grills, and a fire pit.

Chatham

Chatham is located on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. The location is very secluded and away from the general population but also within a short driving distance to the local North Conway. Chatham provides plenty of opportunities such as a Moose Tour, Diana’s bath, Fryeburg Fair, and the Kancamagus Highway that has plenty of rivers, trails, and mountains. Camping in New Hampshire has this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the campground Yurt in the Woods. If you’re worried about being cold at night, no worries as this Yurt has a wood stove to keep you warm. Situated on 45 acres of private land, the property is located at the base of the White Mountain National Forest and has views of Evan’s Notch. If you would like to learn a new skill such as fly fishing in this peaceful location, the campground can set this up for you. With many places to visit in this nature-based state, camping in New Hampshire will surely help you reconnect with nature and enjoy the beauty of the area. If you are looking for a more peaceful trip, this can be completed as well such as reading a book at the campsite, a peaceful walk on the trail, or a quick swim in the