    Daytime Vehicle Circulation Restriction Will be Applied in 45 cantons During the Month of May in Costa Rica

    Night time and weekend restriction remains the same nationwide

    By TCRN STAFF
    The daytime health vehicle circulation restriction by license plate number during the week returns to 45 cantons in the Central Region, as defined by the Government authorities in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

    The new provisions apply as of Monday, May 3rd, and will remain in effect throughout the month, that is, until May 31st. With this, it is established that the 45 cantons of the Central Region will have a daytime restriction on one weekday.

    The cantons to which the weekday daytime restriction by license plate number will be applied again are:

    San José: San José, Escazú, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Puriscal, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, Curridabat, Tarrazú, Acosta, Turrubares, Dota and León Cortés.

    Cartago: Cartago, Paraíso, La Unión, Alvarado, Oreamuno, Jiménez, Turrialba and El Guarco.

    Alajuela: Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo, San Ramón and Alfaro Ruiz.

    Heredia: Heredia, Barva, Santo Domingo, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, San Isidro, Belén, Flores and San Pablo.

    The cantons that are not on this list will remain unchanged, that is, they will not have vehicle restrictions during the weekday.

    Weekend and night restrictions

    Regarding the restriction on weekends, it is maintained that plates finished in an odd number cannot circulate on Saturdays and those finished in an even number cannot do so on Sunday, this measure is applied at the national level. Finally, the schedule of the night restriction does not vary and the traffic impediment from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. is maintained.

    Exceptions

    The restriction measures keep the 18 exceptions in force, that is, those who by means of a letter demonstrate that they can circulate for medical appointments, work, hotel reservation or because they are going to leave a person at the airport, among others. The fine for disrespecting the vehicle restriction is ¢ 110,000.

