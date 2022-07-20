More
    40 Scholarships Available for Costa Rican Women Interested in Cybersecurity and Data Science

    Program is promoted by the Embassy of the United States in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    40 women between the ages of 18 and 30 will have the opportunity to venture into the area of ​​Cybersecurity and Data Science, thanks to an Ideas in Action Program, developed by the United States Embassy in Costa Rica.

    The program is called “Woman in Action: Employable Training Program” and will offer 24-week scholarships for the 40 beneficiaries who must be between 18 and 30 years of age and who must also have a basic command of English.

    The contestants will take this program through virtual platforms, the objective of these is to fully train them in a junior position and help them open a field in the industry and the world of work.

    Face-to-face, synchronous and asynchronous education strategies will also be integrated to improve the participants’ curriculum, since there are six months of the program.

    Likewise, through the “blended learning” methodology, topics such as gender empowerment, leadership and, in general, sessions to improve skills for employability will be worked on, as well as complementing the training of young women in the English language.

    An English teacher helping her students understand a task, at the computer lab

    Requirements to participate in the scholarship:

    • Being a woman or identifying as a woman.
    • Be between 18 and 30 years old.
    • Reside in Costa Rica.
    • Have a basic command of the English language.
    • Must have stable internet access to connect to the sessions.
    • Must have at least two vaccines against Covid-19.
    • Be alumni of schools of the National Strategy for Education in STEAM, Teach HER, Inspire STEAM, WiSci or Mente en Accion.


    Registration closes on July 27th.
    More information,

    contact [email protected]

