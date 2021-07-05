More
    Costa Rica’s Improvement in The Global Cybersecurity Index is recognized

    Strengthening the country’s cybersecurity through a joint work between public and private actors

    By TCRN STAFF
    The head of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt) Paola Vega today celebrated Costa Rica’s progress in Cybersecurity, going from position 115 to 76 internationally.

    “We are very pleased with this international recognition of our country in terms of cybersecurity,” Vega said, commenting on her country’s position in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 of the International Telecommunications Union.

    Strengthening the national cybersecurity sector

    From Micitt, as the governing body in technology and digital governance, we will continue to strengthen national cybersecurity through joint work with public and private actors for the digitization of the State and the benefit of all citizens, she said. In addition, it continued, as a technological niche for our economy, with national and international opportunities for Costa Rican companies.

    The Micitt revealed that in the American continent, Costa Rica entered the 10 most cyber-safe countries, occupying position eight, an improvement of 10 places compared to the previous measurement, in 2018.

    Increasingly important

    Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important in a world where the Internet has become the epicenter, not only of global business, but also of everyday life, through social networks, teleworking, digital services, among others, referred the portfolio. For this reason, it promotes the continuous improvement of this practice as a pillar of the country’s digital transformation.

    It concludes that the Global Index measures the level of commitment of each country, with the aim of highlighting potential areas for improvement and promoting cybersecurity at the forefront of national plans.

