More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    31 Years Ago the Alajuela Earthquake Altered Christmas in Costa Rica

    The earthquake transformed the canyon of the Virilla River

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    On December 22, but 1990, the country registered one of its historic earthquakes.The earthquake originated in the Piedras Negras de Mora sector, but there were two places that suffered the most from the impact: Puriscal and Alajuela.

    According to the records of the National Seismological Network, the event was registered at 11:27 in the morning and had a magnitude of 5.7.The earthquake is attributed one death and a hundred injured.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Much material damage

    “Between 268 and 300 houses totally or partially damaged in San José, Alajuela and Heredia. About five public and commercial buildings were affected to varying degrees. As a result of the main earthquake, there were damages such as falling reels, broken glass, objects falling from the shelves, etc. At the Garita de Alajuela, the road cracked,”the official RSN report indicated.

    Added to this are geological effects that included landslides and subsidence in Puriscal.In addition, the earthquake transformed the canyon of the Virilla River, by fragmenting the rocks that formed its walls.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Previous articleCybercriminals Offer Voice Bots That Are Very Credible for Stealing Access to All Types of Accounts
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    31 Years Ago the Alajuela Earthquake Altered Christmas in Costa Rica

    According to the records of the National Seismological Network, the event was registered at 11:27 in the morning and had a magnitude of 5.7.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER