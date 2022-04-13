What Do You Need To Be A Market Influencer?

Being an influencer is one of the most coveted professions for younger generations, but what does it take to influence the market and make a community profit from trading?

It is important of having a community of traders who may have a common goal and a strategy that leads to solid profits. If you are the leader of that community, it is necessary that you conscientiously prepare not only to have a solid investment portfolio but also to generate a positive influence in the market of your community.

Here are 5 tips you must follow to be a Market Influencer:

1.- Study

The world of trading is complex. There are countless terms, strategies, markets, assets, currencies and options that can make even the most skilled of beginner investors dizzy. Whenever you want to start investing, you need to have basic knowledge of how the market moves, what options you can handle within it, and how to operate.

During this time of “democratization” of trading options, millions of dollars have been lost due to not knowing how to make an operation or what the consequences of leverage are, for example approach traders who are experienced and have a solid reputation. Trust those who tell you the first thing is that this is not an easy path… but it is worth it.

2.- Have a Clear Objective

Many times, entering trading is a matter of little thought. Sometimes, there are publications that assure you of a luxurious lifestyle and multiple “influencers” show cars, yachts, luxury suitcases and piles of money where these people lie down and have a good time. Everything, saying that they achieved it “by trading”. If you have had experience on the subject, you will know that nothing is further from reality.

Trading requires a level of commitment, consistency and dedication that leaves very little room for vain presumption. If you want to be a leader in your community, you must know what your niche is. Will you go for Day Trading? Are your options better managed with scalping? Are you more interested in trading with trading robots? Is your strategy to do Social Trading with the option of copying the transactions of other investors? Before you begin, these are the questions you need to ask yourself and answer. Once you choose it, you can start taking firm steps.

3.- Choose your investment options well

One of the main tips from traders is to diversify your investment portfolio. Sometimes a stock strategy can be supplemented with foreign exchange or commodity futures.

Are you a fan of cryptocurrencies? You can choose a pair and complement your portfolio with other assets. The important thing is, as the saying goes, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” This will help you balance potential losses and better navigate market turmoil.

In addition, there is basic advice that every experienced trader should share: Do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. This is also important for your community. They must consider the full range of options available to them and have the discipline and resilience to take losses. Remember: The “Buy The Dip” strategy does not always pay off in the short term.

4.- Know your broker well

Knowing the application in which you will make your transactions is as fundamental as knowing the car in which you will run a Formula 1 race. You must know every detail of its structure, its handling, the response times, the way to give itmaintenance and the little tricks that will make you win at specific times.

Does your broker have options for PC and mobile platforms? Do you have a clear structure for capital income and withdrawals? Do you have any specific table of commissions? Do you offer commission-free options? Are withdrawals easy, safe and clear? Do you have expert support? Does it have the regulations suitable for your market? All of these answers require an extra dose of study.

Remember that a good option is a broker that has the advantage of allowing you to copy the transactions of other brokers. This will put you in a privileged position in front of your community, from which you will be nourished and you will be able to support more directly.

5.- Share and listen

A good influencer is one who listens to their followers and shares what they need. In this case, be attentive to market changes, signals and pre-established times (announcement of quarterly profits, rises in interest ratesinterest, etc.), it is essential to have an updated roadmap. Just as navigational charts and weather forecasts are fundamental to navigation, community information, common goals and shared strategies are what can make investments reach the best possible port. If you have a community, use it and allow yourself to be used.

With these tips, patience, and discipline, you can be a leading market influencer. We continue to recommend that you not have your goal in sharing photos with lots of bills and liters of champagne. Save yourearnings for better investments and toast to the successes you have with your community. As the saying goes: Work hard and quietly, and let your success make the noise.