When the Ford Motor Company first started, the transportation world never saw anything like it. People traveled in carriages pulled by horses and engine development was just beginning. Henry Ford took the bull by the horns and seized an opportunity that cemented his legacy forever. Right now there’s a more competitive world out there if electrical cars want in.

The use of fossil-based fuels go back to the start of the industrial age. Coal replaced wood and charcoal at first, then petroleum came along and changed the whole energy game. We might be in the future right now, but the reality is that the world is as dependent on fossil fuels as ever. According to BP’s statistical review of 2015, America consumes as much oil as the entire European continent.

Using alternative energies is not only about preserving nature, it’s going against those that hold human progress back. It’s nice seeing initiatives like the Costa Rican Chamber of Energy and Telecommunications Distributing Companies – CEDET – that move forward. Being that they’re currently pushing lawmakers into passing laws that promote the use of electrical cars.

What are they going for anyways?

When a new technology tries to replace an existing one, resistance is an expected conduct. People don’t want change because ‘what’s there to change if there’s nothing wrong – apparently – with what we have?’ So the tug of war begins, one way to win is making the new option attractive to the public. Hence, promotion of the new technology.

These kinds of incentives work along with financial ones, that plan operated well on farming technologies and healthcare development. In Costa Rica’s case, the initial phase of promoting electrical cars is taking away tax charges that exist on regular vehicles. Electrical car owners wouldn’t pay for park meters if the new law is approved.

Allan Benavides, president of the CEDET says that Costa Rica is powered mostly by renewable sources. He adds that there’s a challenge in changing transport into using carbon-free energies. ‘People need the confidence to change their cars to the electric counterparts’, he ended.

Another measure that would promote the use of electric cars is reducing their price. By removing taxes and putting their cost at the same level as regular cars they’d have a chance to enter the market. This initial benefit would last five years so that electrical vehicles can enter Costa Rica’s everyday life.

Electrical energy means a healthier environment

The companies interested in the change also have environmental reasons as leverage, albeit a good one. Erick Rojas, VP of the CEDET says that during 2016 carbon based energies used for transportation raised 8%. ‘Those numbers should alarm congressmen, it’s up to them the possibility to reduce fossil-based fuel use’, Rojas added. He also commented that these fuels harm the environment, are a public health problem and in the end, it costs the Costa Ricans more money.

Paying attention to such a measure would go along with the countries environmental philosophy. Costa Rica is an example that clean energies can make a nation grow. Electrical companies motivations may lie on their own interests, only this time they coexist with nature protecting policies.

So where are we right now on these new policies?

The electrical companies have plans once the law passes the congress’ approval. They know that power stations for cars are necessary every few kilometers and they need reaching rural areas. They’ve installed the first prototype stations and are ready once the congress gives the go ahead on the law.

Another goal is reaching the 100,000 car quota for hybrid or totally electric cars. Public transport in Costa Rica is included in these plans for replacing all carbon-fueled vehicles. Hydrogen powered transports are also an option.

For the time being, the law is backed by PAC’s party lawmakers Marcela Guerrero and Franklin Corella.