If you are interested in studying in the United States, attend the EducationUSA Costa Rica STEM Fair 2019 in which 12 secondary schools will present their proposals.

Mo Burke, an adviser of the activity, explained that this was scheduled for March 23rd, 2019, at the Mark Twain Library of the North American – Costa Rican Cultural Center located in Barrio Dent.

Gentle advisors will be ready to give information at the EducationUSA Costa Rica STEM Fair 2019

Within the universities include schools in New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Seattle, Illinois, Texas and Florida that have study options in areas such as science, engineering, technology, and mathematics.

“Anyone interested in taking a career in the United States should come to this fair to take advantage of the opportunity and be able to have direct contact with the universities. They will be given information about the steps to follow and how to start the application process”, Burke said.

“Among the careers offered are aerospace sciences, agricultural engineering, biochemistry, bioengineering, biological sciences, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, information technology, electrical engineering, electronics, environmental engineering, environmental science, food science , geology and earth sciences, industrial engineering, among others”, he added.

The event schedule is from 9 am to 12 pm, and is open to all public.