Workshop in Costa Rica to Combat Illicit Wildlife Trafficking was Carried Out

Officials from 10 Costa Rican institutions received training to combat illicit wildlife trafficking, which has become a threat to natural species, the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) reported today.

For this preparation, the Minae specified, more than 60 representatives of the executive and judicial authorities participated in the workshop Combating wildlife trafficking in Costa Rica and its manifestations at the regional and national level, held at the National Police Academy, in the Limon province.

Animals such as glass frogs, butterflies, beetles, songbirds and feathered birds, spiders, sea turtles, manatees and some types of fish, among others, are victims of these illegal practices, which endangeres their survival.The Minae pointed out that according to official data from the International Police, this illegal trade moves up to 20 billion dollars annually.

Nature under pressure by various human actions

The deputy environmental prosecutor and coordinator of the National Environmental Security Commission, José Pablo González, affirmed that Latin America is a region with a great diversity of species, and in particular Costa Rica is “megadiverse”, which is why it becomes a subject resource under pressure by various human actions.

Important environmental crises

The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Joaquín de la Torre, assured that the loss of biodiversity is one of the most important environmental crises faced worldwide, and wildlife trafficking is one of the biggest contributing factors.

He argued that the illegal wildlife trade encourages other illegal activities, is extremely cruel to animals and represents a risk to human health by creating ideal conditions to generate new pathogens and therefore the risk of new pandemics.

Strengthening the capacities

On her side, Shirley Ramírez, a wildlife biologist from the National Commission for the Management of Biodiversity of Minae, asserted that the only way to confront organized crime is through collaborative work and strengthening the capacities of those who face day to day these criminal acts. In Costa Rica, she pointed out, wildlife trafficking occurs to satisfy the market for pets, skins, eggs, teeth, nails, feathers, insects, shells, starfish and snails.

Also, she continued, for the market of handicrafts and travel souvenirs for national and international tourists and bushmeat for a certain segment of the population that likes to consume this type of product as an exotic dish.In addition, she denounced, there is a looting of wild species for the international market such as frogs, snakes, spiders, beetles, butterflies and others.