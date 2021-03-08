More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Women in Science and Technology: 5 Tips for Your Foray Into STEM Careers

    The data is clear: female participation in the STEM field continues to be very low globally

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Women in Science and Technology: 5 Tips for Your Foray Into STEM Careers

    STEM is known as those careers and work associated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Woman: Courage is Not Just a Word, it is a Daily Action

    The United Nations Organization began the celebration as the International Day of Working Women, but in 1975
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Women Entrepreneur Program: Supporting Costa Rican Female Business Owners

    To empower and provide tools to businesswomen associated with the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce, the Women Entrepreneur Program...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    STEM is known as those careers and work associated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The United Nations reported that only two out of ten Artificial Intelligence professionals are women. If this fact remains unchanged, it would take 100 years to close the gender gap in these areas.

    For this reason, the expert Jeannie Bonilla, revealed five tips that individually and as a society can be used to reverse the figures. To motivate women to venture into science and technology, Bonilla, who is Head of Technical & Executive Education at elev8 Costa Rica indicated:

    • Encourage girls’ interest in technology through games, readings, visits to museums and participation in workshops such as robotics or programming

    • Talk with the young women about the importance of an informed vocational decision about their life and career project.

    • Promote the message that careers are genderless

    • Advise them on the characteristics of STEM careers, their potential, benefits and opportunities for growth

    • Report on the competencies that employers seek in women to face the Fourth Industrial Revolution

    – It also considers important the constant training of women in the field of technology mainly.

    Even a woman who works in a field other than technology could change her destiny through courses, training and certifications, according to Bonilla.

    When it comes to choosing a career, women are being encouraged to choose STEM careers

    However, the expert recommended that this orientation should be aimed at women from an early age. “If we want more women involved in this constantly growing field, we have to strengthen their education. Waiting until the last year of school to motivate them to study STEM careers is too late,” she stressed. “We must start by teaching them from childhood that science and technology is something interesting and fun,” added Bonilla. According to a recent study, companies with more women earn 21% more.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourcePaula Ruiz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWoman: Courage is Not Just a Word, it is a Daily Action
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Women in Science and Technology: 5 Tips for Your Foray Into STEM Careers

    STEM is known as those careers and work associated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Internet and Telephone Services Will Reach 14 Costa Rican Indigenous Territories in the Next Months

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Broadband services, as well as fixed and mobile telephony, will reach 14 indigenous territories through the “Connected Communities” Program. 56 communities will benefit telecommunications...
    Read more

    Technological Advances Cannot Mean a Setback in Labor Competencies

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    “We are immersed in transformation in the way we work. More and more technology such as digital platforms, artificial intelligence and robots are at...
    Read more

    “The Scientific Colleges of Costa Rica are Invaluable for the Country”: says Jonnathan Singh, Tico Neurobiologist

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Jonnathan Singh, a Costa Rican neurobiologist, the entrance ticket to the prestigious Harvard University.
    Read more

    The Costa Rica Space Agency: A small step to the first world

    Science & Technology Bruce Callow -
    In my blog this week Andrea Jimenez discusses why the creation of the Costa Rica Space Agency is so important for the country’s economic development.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years