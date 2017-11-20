This is one of the most burning issues that will never leave men indifferent. Why does a woman cheat? What does motivate the girls to cheat? Cheating is one of the most powerful betrayals that a person can make while being in a relationship. It is a despicable thing that nobody expects from a partner. However, why would a woman cheat? It would seem that everything is perfect in your relationship, but then the girl is not loyal at all.

So here are the reasons why your woman is cheating on you.

She feels unappreciated. Women need to feel that they are important and attractive to their men. If she does not feel that, she starts looking for self-affirmation in the form of a man who will be able to appreciate all of the advantages of her personality.

You treat her badly. If you do not pay attention to your girlfriend, you humiliate and do not appreciate her, then she will either simply leave you, or she will cheat on you first, and then leave. Bad attitude encourages the girls to act in the most determined manner.

She does not love you anymore. It is a good reason to leave but not to cheat. Alas, not all girls think so. Many women consider that there is no shame in dating one man and having sex with another one. It is just a whoredom, and such cases are very often encountered here and there. Why women cheat? Some women do not have the courage to leave, and that is why they have a double life.

She does not respect her man. It is a very common reason for cheating. A woman can easily cheat on a man if she does not respect him because he is nothing for her. Often, such things occur in couples where the girl is a leader in the relationship.

She got drunk. It is at the top of the reasons for cheating. There is no logic. She is just a drunken being who is driven by a primitive instinct. After all, a drunken woman is not a mistress.

You do not hear nor listen to her. If you do not listen to your girlfriend, she will find a guy who will listen to all her troubles, sympathize with her, offer a shoulder to cry on, and then will take her home in order to continue to console and listen to her in bed. Yes, we know it is disgusting, but it happens.

Another man makes her feel attractive. A woman who does not feel attractive and sexy for her man will try to seek self-affirmation on the side. If there is a handsome man who pays her compliments and praises her beauty, as the Greeks praised Aphrodite, the girl will melt in the hands of the seducer and will be ready to have sex with him.

You do not satisfy her in bed. If you do not know why a woman cheats on you, think about the time when you are in bed. Each girl needs a special approach. If you do not satisfy her nor want to change anything, then the girlfriend will start looking for pleasure somewhere else. It is an adequate reason to leave, but this is not a reason to cheat.

She just takes revenge. If you have grossly offended your girlfriend, then she can quite possibly take revenge in this way. No matter what became the cause of resentment, this kind of revenge is the most painful, and it brings a lot of suffering to her “beloved one”.

You have a crisis on the relationship. Why do married women cheat? Many women are cheating on their men because they have constant problems in the relationships. Women think about the crisis, and they decide to check that with the help of another man.

She considers herself to be too good for you. She may have thought that she has reached the highest level in the relationship with you, and she should move on. However, she needs to be convinced of that, having sex with another man. The big part of men will gladly take the opportunity to have sex with at least a little attractive girl. As they say, even an average girl does not need to make big efforts to seduce a man.