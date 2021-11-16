Why Is Costa Rica the Best Country for Travel Experiences?

La Fortuna de San Carlos was chosen as the best destination, according to TripAdvisor. Biodiversity and adventure activities placed Costa Rica as the best country for travelers in search of experiences.

This country, which surpassed 9 other nations, occupies the first position of a list made by TripAdvisor, which revealed that those regions that place tourists in the heart of nature are the best in terms of travel experiences in the world.

Despite the fact that Costa Rica is the smallest country on the list, it offers a variety of landscapes and natural paradises, as part of approximately 5% of the world’s biodiversity that it harbors. “We are the world leader in nature tourism and the second in adventure, according to the World Economic Forum. The tourist who visits us has a variety of options to do throughout the country, thanks to the wide distribution of the hotel plant and services related to tourism. Activities such as canopy, rafting, hiking and diving are just a few, which are also combined with cultural elements and authentic experiences”, said Shirley Calvo, executive director of Canatur.

In terms of activities, rafting on the Piedras Blancas River in La Fortuna, walks to observe sloths and walks through Monteverde, were the three most highlighted by TripAdvisor users.

Likewise, the data from the count of this travel website, which was based precisely on ratings and reviews from travelers, revealed that Costa Rica, renowned for its rainforests, volcanoes and beaches, is home to the best destination in the world: La Fortuna de San Carlos.

In this way, this area surpassed 2 world-famous and picturesque sites such as the coast of Kauai in Hawaii and Tromso in Norway, known for the Northern Lights. “Globally, Costa Rica proved to be the favorite for travel experiences, ranking first on the list of countries, while its La Fortuna de San Carlos region, with experiences such as volcano hikes and sloth-bear spotting tours , obtained the first place in the list of destinations”, mentions TripAdvisor in the publication of both rankings.

There, the activities best valued by foreigners and those that weighed in the rating of 4.81, out of the 5 points that represent the perfect grade, were rafting on the Peñas Blancas River, guided visits to observe sloths and canyoning in the Lost Canyon.

Beyond La Fortuna, the Arenal area —some 50 square kilometers around the volcano— concentrates more than 150 adventure activities for all ages, conditions and budgets. “In that area we have the best rafting companies and the best canopy equipment, among other facilities. For more than two years, we have been working to promote tourism in the area with the characteristics it has today, a paradise for adventure”, said Tadeo Morales, vice president of the Arenal Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

In addition to adventure sports, the Arenal area has a wealth of thermal waters unique in the world, due to the number of springs and properties. These attractions are used in greater numbers by foreigners, according to the Chamber. “Until now, national tourists are awakening interest in the area”, Morales added.

Currently the Arenal area has 86 hotels, representing about 11 thousand beds, plus lodging platforms.

Countries on top

TripAdvisor released the list of best countries and destinations for those seeking travel experiences.

Costa Rica

New Zealand

Vietnam

Ireland

Scotland

Australia

Portugal

Mexico

USA

Iceland

Destiny

Sites

La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica

Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Tromso, norway

Rotorua, New Zealand

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Sedona, Arizona, USA