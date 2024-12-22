With the arrival of the end of the year season, Costa Ricans take advantage of the festivities to explore national and international destinations, looking for unique experiences to close and start the year. The most sought after international destinations for Costa Ricans combine Christmas magic, shopping and cultural adventures.

USA shows the way

The United States leads as the preferred destination, in 2024, between the months of January and October 240 thousand Ticos traveled to different cities in that country, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

“New York, with its emblematic tree in Rockefeller Center, the decorated windows of Fifth Avenue and the evocative atmosphere of movies like My Poor Angel, is one of the most dreamed places to live an unforgettable Christmas,” said Mauricio Solano, director of the Meridianos Agency.

Orlando, meanwhile, attracts families looking to enjoy the magic of Disney and Universal Studios, in addition to taking advantage of shopping opportunities, while Miami combines beaches, Latin culture and a wide range of commercial offerings, making it the ideal place for those seeking a balance between relaxation and entertainment.

Other favorite places

“In Canada, winter destinations such as Montreal and Quebec stand out for their unique Christmas atmosphere. The snow, flea markets and traditions of these cities offer a magical experience for those who want a northern-style Christmas,” Solano added.

Closer to Costa Rica, Panama remains a popular choice for its proximity and shopping appeal. Ease of access and its commercial offerings make it a recurring destination for many Costa Ricans at this time of year.

Meanwhile, Medellin, Colombia, combines culture, gastronomy and its spectacular Christmas lights, making it one of the most visited cities during this time of year.

Exotic places

With the change of calendar, many Costa Ricans choose to travel to more distant and exotic destinations. Europe continues to be a popular option despite the winter, with countries such as Spain, France and Italy leading the preferences. In addition, destinations in Asia such as Thailand are gaining ground for their exoticism, culture and unique landscapes, according to Agencia Meridianos.

For those who prefer to enjoy their vacations without leaving the country, local resorts and beaches are the preferred options. Guanacaste stands out as the favorite region.

International destinations for Costa Ricans also include specific lodging recommendations. In Colombia, in addition to Medellin, Bogota is one of the preferred cities to attend massive events and concerts.

Travel spending in 2024

Costa Ricans spent $936 million on foreign travel in the first six months of 2024, doubling the levels of 2022, according to the Central Bank. This record spending reflects a sustained growth in international tourism activity, consolidated since 2023, when outbound expenditures reached $1.675 billion. Panama’s Tocumen International Airport stands out as an important air hub in the region.

The World’s Favorite Destinations

These are the countries in the world that most captured the interest of Costa Ricans in the world in 2024 (figures from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, between January and October).

Destination Travelers:

1. United States 240,100

2. Panama 164,846

3. Colombia 127,843

4. Mexico 119,811

5. Guatemala 69,684

6. Spain 51,564

7. El Salvador 48,636

8. France 13,759

9. Peru 11,401

10. Dominican Republic 11.350

