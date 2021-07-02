More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Webinar: The Star Trek Legacy Continues

    By Bruce Callow
    8
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentBruce Callow -

    Webinar: The Star Trek Legacy Continues

    Join us for a conversation with Vic Mignogna, ( Star Trek Continues, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragonball, Vampire Knight and much...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Get To Know the Crystal Clear River That Turns Turquoise in Costa Rica

    The Tenorio Volcano National Park is one of the wonderful places belonging to the Arenal-Tempisque Conservation Area, located precisely...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Wingo Airlines Begins Operations on Its San José-Panama Route

    Wingo Airlines successfully started the operation of its new route between San José and Panama this past June 25th....
    Read more
    Bruce Callowhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Bruce Callow is a Canadian teacher and co-author of the book To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA. He does space education outreach work on behalf of NASA.

    Join us for a conversation with Vic Mignogna, ( Star Trek Continues, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragonball, Vampire Knight and much more).

    Friday July 2, 6pm Costa Rica /Mountain time

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Vic Mignogna:

    American voice actor and musician known for his voice-over work in the English dubs of Japanese anime shows, such as Edward Elric from the Fullmetal Alchemist series, which he earned the American Anime Award for Best Actor in 2007.  He has participated in several Star Trek fan productions including the award winning Star Trek Continues, where he plays Captain James T. Kirk. He also directed the series and was its executive producer and creator and wrote several of the stories.

    Link to join conference:

    https://bit.ly/LAT-VicMignogna

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

      Sign Up

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      SourceBruce Callow
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleGet To Know the Crystal Clear River That Turns Turquoise in Costa Rica
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EntertainmentBruce Callow -

      Webinar: The Star Trek Legacy Continues

      Join us for a conversation with Vic Mignogna, ( Star Trek Continues, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragonball, Vampire Knight and much...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Contestant Valeria Ramírez Roldán Is The Best of The Fifth Season So Far

      Entertainment GUEST WRITER -
      Valeria wisely decided to withdraw as she did not know the answer. Finally, she took home ₡5 million.
      Read more

      Costa Rican Film “Clara Sola” Will Have Its World Premiere At The Cannes Festival

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      The Costa Rican film "Clara Sola" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The...
      Read more

      “The Nameless Call”: a Successful Short Film Filmed in Costa Rica

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      A team of European filmmakers traveled to Costa Rica to shoot the short film: "The Nameless Call", which has won multiple awards. They include,...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Launches the: “Attractive and Friendly Zone” for Audiovisual Production

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica announced this past week that the South Pacific of the country will become the first "Film Friendly Zone", an attractive and friendly...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

       SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER