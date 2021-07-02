Webinar: The Star Trek Legacy Continues

Join us for a conversation with Vic Mignogna, ( Star Trek Continues, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragonball, Vampire Knight and much more).

Friday July 2, 6pm Costa Rica /Mountain time

Vic Mignogna:

American voice actor and musician known for his voice-over work in the English dubs of Japanese anime shows, such as Edward Elric from the Fullmetal Alchemist series, which he earned the American Anime Award for Best Actor in 2007. He has participated in several Star Trek fan productions including the award winning Star Trek Continues, where he plays Captain James T. Kirk. He also directed the series and was its executive producer and creator and wrote several of the stories.

Link to join conference:

https://bit.ly/LAT-VicMignogna

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.