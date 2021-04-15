More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Voluntary Community Cleaning Day in Nicoya Allows the Extraction of a Large amount of Waste from the River

    Setting an example for the rest of the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Voluntary Community Cleaning Day in Nicoya Allows the Extraction of a Large amount of Waste from the River

    The Aqueduct Administrator Association (ASADA) of Las Pozas, in Nicoya, with the support of the neighbors and the Integral...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

    Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador's presidential elections held this past...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    San José is Declared a “Bee-friendy” Canton

    The Municipal Council of San José unanimously approved in ordinary session on Tuesday, April 6, the declaration of our...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Aqueduct Administrator Association (ASADA) of Las Pozas, in Nicoya, with the support of the neighbors and the Integral Development Association, organized this past weekend a day of cleaning the riverbed that passes through their community.

    A great variety of household appliances, metal articles, tires and the most common waste was what was mainly extracted from the river and that with the support of the Local Government, through the Department of Environmental Management, was taken to a place where it will receive the appropriate treatment.

    A healthy environment is everyone’s responsibility
    Having a healthy environment is everyone’s responsibility; The Local Government appreciates and supports these initiatives of the communities that generate a great benefit for the entire canton of Nicoya.

    On this occasion, the working group in Las Pozas was made up of Jéssica Soto, Katia Ruíz, Joselyn Zúñiga, Odalis Guadamuz, Luis Gutiérrez, Mariana Guadamuz, Cirilo Guadamuz, Cristian Guevara, Karen Pérez, Luis Guevara, Gladys Gómez, Mirlen Solórzano, Jimena Guadamuz, Yamileth Zúñiga and Ismael Vega.

    The population is urged to take care of natural resources and public health by properly disposing of electrical appliances and other items that they are no longer using.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Voluntary Community Cleaning Day in Nicoya Allows the Extraction of a Large amount of Waste from the River

    The Aqueduct Administrator Association (ASADA) of Las Pozas, in Nicoya, with the support of the neighbors and the Integral...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    First Electric Sailboat Built in Costa Rica Will Offset its Carbon Footprint with 3,000 Trees

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Some 3,000 trees will be planted in the tropical dry forest of Punta Morales, Costa de Pájaros and the Gulf of Nicoya, as part...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Beekeepers Alert About Possible Extinction of All Bees in Less than 15 Years

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    In a petition addressed to President Carlos Alvarado and to heads of Agriculture, Health and Environment, the Costa Rican Beekeepers Association requests the prohibition...
    Read more

    Thick Layers of Ash Cover Caribbean Island of San Vicente After a Volcanic Eruption

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Ash covered much of the Caribbean island of San Vicente on Saturday and the smell of sulfur permeated the air after a series of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Advances in the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Forest Management

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Under the slogan of exchanging experiences on how the use of Artificial Intelligence can contribute to the sustainable and responsible management of forestry operations,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »