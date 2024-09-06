Volaris Reactivates the Route from San Salvador to San José

As of today, one of the most popular routes for frequent travelers traveling for business or pleasure in the region is back. Volaris El Salvador, the ultra-low-cost airline of the Salvadoran flag, which operates in Central America, Mexico and the United States, is reactivating one of the most popular routes in the region, between the cities of San Salvador, El Salvador and San José, Costa Rica.

The route is of special interest to Central Americans who travel for both business and pleasure and seek to optimize time and resources when traveling in the region. Making the route available again between the capitals of El Salvador and Costa Rica also opens up new connection opportunities, ideal for multi-destination tourism in Central America.

Special significance

“Today, by reactivating this route that is so significant for Volaris El Salvador, we reiterate our commitment toCentral Americans, to contribute to the reactivation of trade and tourism in the region, promoting that more people travel by plane, pay less, and enjoy more time in each country. We are sure that the presence of the ultra-low-cost airline on this route will contribute to significantly reducing the price of airline tickets in a market of healthy competition,” said Ronny Rodríguez, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Development at Volaris.

Costa Rica and El Salvador were included in the list of countries to visit in Central America this year, according to the travel recommendations published by The New York Times newspaper, at the beginning of2024, and which considered fifty other destinations around the world. Costa Rica stands out for the variety of options for hiking, while El Salvador stands out for its routes of rural and magical towns surrounded by coffee farms. Both countries offer multiple beach destinations, mainly for relaxation or surfing.

As Volaris El Salvador approaches its third anniversary of operations, the airline has established itself as the second most important operator in the country, which, through its ultra-competitive model, Low cost, Volaris El Salvador maintains its commitment to promote economic dynamism in Central America, so that travelers extend their stay in each destination, thanks to the lower cost of tickets.

Volaris El Salvador currently operates a total of 12 routes to and from Central America, Mexico and the United States. Those interested in purchasing tickets for flights between San Salvador and San José can reserve spaces at www.volaris.com. The ticket price for the route between San Salvador and San José can be obtained at prices ranging from US$70.00 per flight segment.

The details of the SAL – SJO – SAL route are:

San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL) – San José, Costa Rica (SJO), round trip, on Tuesdays and Fridays

Leaving San Salvador at 09:00 hours, and arriving in San José at 10:16 hours

Leaving San José at 11:01 hours and arriving in San Salvador at 12:18 hours

