    Under What Circumstances Does the Law Allow Vehicles to be brought onto the Beach in Costa Rica?

    Know them and avoid a fine

    By TCRN STAFF
    In Costa Rica, the law clearly prohibits putting motor vehicles on the beaches, a rule that some tend to ignore even more during vacation periods; However, did you know that there are a number of exceptions to this rule?

    The exceptions are the following:

    a) When the General Directorate of Traffic Engineering authorizes it.

    b) To take or put boats into the sea.

    c) In cases of emergencies or in which action is required to protect human lives.

    d) In the case of vehicles that enter the beach to load products from fishing or to carry out other work activities duly authorized by the competent authority, in accordance with the purposes of the public area, as established in Law No. º 6043, Law on the Maritime-Terrestrial Zone, of March 2, 1977, and its reforms.

    If you do not meet any of these exceptions, better avoid a fine and leave your car in a suitable place for traffic. Enjoy wisely and respect the law.

