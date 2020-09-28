More
    Exception Permits for Vehicle Circulation Restriction must be updated as of October 1st

    Decree establishes that the document must be renewed every two months

    By TCRN STAFF
    The exception permits for vehicle circulation restriction must be updated before next October 1st, the date on which they will lose their validity in accordance with the decree established by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

    The new format established for the document of exception came into effect on August 1st and it would be valid for two months, a period that expires in one week.”Once this period has elapsed, the letter must be renewed to guarantee its validity, according to decree 42485-MOPT-S,” the MOPT reported.

    If the permit you carry was issued on a date after August 1st, the validity is two months, from its date of issue.The decree that establishes the rules for the use of the vehicle circulation restriction exception permit also indicates that said document can be presented to the authorities digitally or physically.

    Also, it is added that the bearer of the document has the obligation to present an institutional or business card and, in the case of independent workers, some type of backup document (digital or physical) must be presented to support their justification.

    Exceptions

    Vehicles for the transport of cargo or goods, public transport, sanitary vehicles, cranes, funeral homes, among others, are part of the exceptions contemplated by the restriction regulations.

    With the permit, people “from the public or private sector, with a working day that is comprised or that coincides with the respective restriction day and / or with the established time slot… are also excluded from the restriction, whether due to entry, exit or need to travel during working hours, duly accredited ”.

    Food transportation services, emergency vehicles, Judicial Branch personnel, health services, among others, are also part of the exceptions with their proper documentation, as well as those who demonstrate with the hotel reservation, that they are traveling to a tourist site.

    In total, the decree establishes 31 exceptions, which can be consulted in the decree.

    People who fail to comply with the vehicle restrictions are exposed to a fine of ¢ 110 thousand, in addition to the removal of the license plates and the addition of six point penalty to the driver’s license.According to the MOPT registry, to date, 29,945 sanctions have been applied to people who disrespected the regulation.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    Via Beleida Delgado
