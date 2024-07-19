U.S. Consulate in Costa Rica Announces Town Hall Meeting in Jacó for U.S. Residents and “Long Term” Tourists

The U.S. Consulate is pleased to announce a Town Hall meeting in Jaco for U.S. Residents and “long-term” tourists. An open conversation about topics of interest or concern is a key objective of the Townhall

The U.S. Consular Sections invites to this town hall where passport renewal services will also be provided. Payment for services MUST be made through pay.gov , no on-site payments can be collected.

Facts in Brief:

Where? Centro Cívico por La Paz de Garabito. 1 Km al oeste del Maxi Pali, calle ancha.

When? Tuesday July 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m.

RSVP: [email protected]

Forms:

Please bring the appropriate application filled out fully, along with your passport and originals of other documents. Please also bring a photocopy of the documents presented, such as passports, birth certificates, IDs, etc. In general, children require both parents to sign their applications. Please visit our website for forms: www.cr.usembassy.gov

Lost or stolen passport:

If you have lost or had your passport stolen or your passport is damaged, you must make an appointment for an interview at the Embassy, staff participating in this town hall will not be able to accept your application at this event.

Payment for Services:

The correct amount must be paid for the service as no collections may be made at the event. Should any payment discrepancies surface or the application require further information, the application may not be accepted and/or the applicant may need to visit the embassy for a formal interview. Links to Pay.gov for renewal services:

Adult passport renewal $130: https://pay.gov/public/form/start/607957567

Younger minor’s passport renewal $135 (for minors under the age of 16): https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/1274042472/

Older minor’s passport renewal $165 (First adult passport – for minors over the age of 16 and older): https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/1274042472/

Oficina de Prensa Embajada de los Estados Unidos de América

https://cr.usembassy.gov

