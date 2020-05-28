It is difficult to explain what it feels like to be in love. Then it is more difficult to decipher if it is true love.

That tickle that runs through the stomach every time that person, that way of thinking a thousand times an hour to seem interesting, or that need to speak at all hours are some clues that will make you think that what you feel is love.

How to recognize a feeling is it, true love?

You don’t think about your ex

You’ve cut all the ties that bound you to your ex-boyfriend, without even thinking about it. You no longer need them in your life.

You don’t need to speak

There are no awkward moments. You love to talk, but you also enjoy silence.

It makes you feel good

We all get a little crazy sometimes, but that person makes you feel incredibly normal. And she always knows how to make you feel better when you’re sad.

You can be yourself

He has seen you in your best and worst moments and has not changed his opinion of you. It does not generate fear that you will see you just awake or that you will hear you snore.

There are no ghosts in your relationship

It is not jealousy. Trust yourself. He doesn’t get mad when someone looks at you or tries to get your attention.

Don’t snoop

“Sniffing” is not a word that enters your vocabulary. You are completely confident and don’t need to gossip in your wallet or email when no one is watching.

You are his priority

He does things for you that he wouldn’t do for anyone else. Accompany you where you need it.

True love starts first from self-love

We often do: we fall in love with love. We tend to nurture an idea, that which for generations has transmitted to us the image of romantic love.

However, we should not be mistaken. This concept, this relational scheme leads to authentic emotional suicides, loss of self-esteem, and dependent relationships.

To love without dependency or need, we need to value ourselves first. Therefore, let’s not forget the following; to say “I love you” you must first know how to say “I love myself”. Self-love and self-knowledge are the keys to generating healthy relationships.

Loving is not needing, it is preferring

Dependency and love are so close that if we force them to coexist, they destroy themselves.

No one in life has the responsibility to complete what we lack.

So preferring instead of need has the direct consequence of giving more value to the person we love because we will value them for who they are and not for what they give us.

The resolution of this point is closely linked to the first; that is to say, we need to work and take care of ourselves so as not to fall into the “need” for someone to cover our wounds and eliminate our deficiencies. So the key to true love is in us.

Being the perfect couple does not mean not having problems, but knowing how to solve them.

True love is not without problems. Harmony is not always perfect, nor is one immune to difficulties. Sometimes we fall into the same mistake, believing that for love to work there should be no discussions, differences, challenges.

However, we must be clear; the perfect couple is the one capable of solving problems through respect, commitment, and stability.

It is not agreeing on everything, but having the same values ​​were working together, for the same project accepting differences is the main premise.