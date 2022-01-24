More
    Tourists Illegally Entered the Turrialba Volcano Before It Erupted

    The security cameras of the place captured this fact

    By TCRN STAFF
    In the middle of a statement issued by the authorities of the Turrialba Volcano National Park, it is stated that in order to safeguard the integrity of people, entry to its facilities is currently prohibited.

    However, a group of tourists ignored the measure and entered the natural monument shortly before it erupted. This action was filmed on the security cameras stationed in the surroundings. The volcanic activity managed to reach 1000 meters above the top of the crater.

     No further details of this fact

    Today the authorities have not disclosed whether these individuals left the park from the same place they entered or with any health condition. At the moment the call of the authorities is clear that under no circumstances should you enter this area, this is currently due to security measures.

    It is important to highlight through this type of publication that the Turrialba volcano is one of the 5 most active volcanoes in our country, and this time this eruption has the record as one of the highest and most explosive that have been recorded in the recent past.

    In other data

    The plume reached 1,000 meters above the crater and exceeded 4,000 meters above sea level. Due to the strong winds that have been registered in the country during the last few hours, the composition of these materials was dispersed towards the western area of ​​the natural monument.

    In the different reports that have been given by Ovsicori personnel, the presence of ashes and sulfur odors have been reported in Coronado, San Pedro, San José downtown Escazú, Santa Ana, Alajuela, Belén, among other locations.

     At the moment, official personnel from Ovsicori and the Turrialba Volcano National Park are still studying the area and for obvious reasons the park will remain closed until the different corresponding authorities deem it necessary.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceDaysi Romano TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
