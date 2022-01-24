More
    Pilot Plan with a Light Duty Electric Vehicle Seeks to Encourage Sustainable Mobility in Costa Rican Companies

    Advancing in the objectives and goals of the National Decarbonization Plan

    With the intention of accelerating the transition to light-duty electric vehicles for commercial use, a pilot plan will allow three national companies to operate a light-duty electric vehicle.

    The project consists of determining the technical-financial impact of replacing the current fleet of light-duty vehicles, which uses combustion engines, for a fleet of electric vehicles.

    Therefore, it is intended to carry out a sampling, under normal operating conditions, where measurements will be made and the internal combustion vehicles of each company and the electric vehicle will be monitored in real time, to carry out a comparative analysis that allows determining the impact of the use of both light load transport technologies.

    Decarbonization Plan

    “This project allows us to advance in the objectives and goals set out in the Decarbonization Plan, as well as to ensure that different sectors are aware of electric vehicle technology, and it is also relevant to show that the supply of electric vehicles has been increasing, opening up possibilities for that other sectors join in the decarbonization of the transport sector”, said Rolando Castro, Vice Minister of Energy of Minae.

    The initiative, led by the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC) and the German Cooperation for Development (GIZ), is carried out within the framework of the “MiTransporte” project.

    The electric vehicle, brand BYD, was awarded to the TEC by GIZ with funds from the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection.

    The participating companies are two from the Greater Metropolitan Area, one belonging to the engineering services sector and the other to the waste management sector, while the third participating company is located in a rural area and is dedicated to the marketing of coffee.

