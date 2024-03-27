More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Tourists Encountered a Majestic Puma in Corcovado

    Reminding us of the beauty and unpredictability of nature

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Some tourists lived an exciting and at the same time tense experience in the Corcovado National Park, on the Osa peninsula, when they encountered a majestic puma on their way along a trail.This unusual encounter was captured in a clip shared on TikTok by the “Costa Rica Guide” account.

    Majestic feline

    The video shows the exact moment the family of tourists came across the majestic feline while exploring the park. The tension in the air is palpable as the puma watches the visitors curiously.

    An incredible moment

    “See what beauty we are seeing today, I am trembling with emotion because these moments are not every day. Look what a beauty, the second largest feline in Costa Rica, if I’m not mistaken, the fourth largest in the world, the puma. This species is, the subspecies is the puma con color costaricensis here in Corcovado National Park on the Espaveles trail. We were hearing the monkeys sounding the alarm, this is an incredible moment,” said the tour guide identified as Nito.

    Safety first

    This encounter serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and admiring wildlife from a safe distance and following expert recommendations in case of unexpected encounters with wild animals.An experience that this family will surely not soon forget and that reminds us of the beauty and unpredictability of nature!

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Do You Know What Your Rights Are as a Consumer in Costa Rica?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EconomicTCRN STAFF -

    Do You Know What Your Rights Are as a Consumer in Costa Rica?

    Today's consumers are more demanding and informed, but there is also a huge opportunity to empower those who are...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »