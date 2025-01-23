Lake Cote is a hidden treasure in Costa Rica, combining natural beauty, biodiversity, and a rich history. Although it is not yet as well known as other destinations in the country, its uniqueness and charm make it a place worth exploring and appreciating.

Its history is intertwined with indigenous tradition and local culture. Nearby communities have used their natural resources since ancient times, and the lake has been considered a sacred place by some indigenous groups, especially the Maleku.

Over time, it has begun to attract more visitors, which has led to a growing interest in its conservation and protection.

Lake Cote is located in the canton of Guatuso, very close to Lake Arenal.

Those who have visited this incredible place describe that being on the shore of the lake is not only about enjoying its beauty, it is also about feeling the energy that is breathed into this sacred place.

The largest lake in Costa Rica?

An investigation entitled “Ten years of limnological monitoring of a modified natural lake in the tropics: Lake Cote, Costa Rica”, conducted by the School of Biology, University of Costa Rica, noted that the lake is the largest lake of natural origin in the country, with an area of 1.98 km².

They also detailed that it is located 650 meters above sea level on the border between the northern plains and the Pacific slope in the Guanacaste Mountain Range.

It is an extinct volcanic crater lake of fresh water in the shape of a heart, filled by contributions from surface groundwater, rivers, and rainfall, serving as a natural drainage Cote River.

It has rocks such as pyroclasts (ashes, tuffs, sands, and sometimes lapilli) dating from the Miocene epoch of the Tertiary period.

According to data from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) of Costa Rica, it has an average annual ambient temperature of 20 °C (68 °F).

Fascinating history

In the early 1980s, a dam was built on the outflow river and the outflow was diverted to the Arenal Reservoir.

A first study was conducted between 1990 and 1991, and then in 2001 before a new modification of the lake was built by raising the dam level by one meter to use the discharge for hydroelectric power production.

From 2002 to 2010, the University of Costa Rica conducted limnological monitoring twice a year, which determined that the lake is discontinuous polymictic and develops an intermittent thermocline at a depth of 6 meters.

Cote Lake became internationally known for an event that occurred in 1971. It is peacefully on September 4 of that year, during a reconnaissance aboard a twin-engine Aero Commander F680 aircraft, an aerial photography team hired by the National Geographic Institute of Costa Rica captured the image of an apparent UFO over Cote Lake. The image became famous and came to be considered one of the best-known UFO photographs.

In addition, the visual artist Freddy Acuña, in 2006 recorded in the Arenal Volcano, a figure in the sky that, he claims, was an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

Beyond all, there is no doubt that this lake is one of those places in Costa Rica that should be on your list to visit in 2025, if you manage to visit it, you can share with us your point of view.

