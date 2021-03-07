More
    Tico Government Reiterates That Sporting Events With Crowds Are Still Prohibited in the Country

    After requests for cycling events and marathons were made and rejected

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Road cycling events and marathons on public roads are still prohibited, the Government of the Republic reiterated on March 5th after different requests from sports organizations to endorse the performance of these activities within the framework of the national state of emergency for the novel Coronavirus, were made. The same situation occurs with, for example, amateur football, 11 matches, and triathlon competitions that include public gatherings.

    “Activities on public roads or the presence of the public at sporting and recreational events are not authorized,” said Karla Alemán Cortés from the Office of Sports and Recreation. “The sports and recreation sector must maintain the commitment to comply with the accepted principles of good conduct in the context of the Pandemic and comply with the current health protocols,” she added.

    Likewise, the official recalled that the Technical Advisory Committee on Protocols maintains the analysis – jointly with the Ministry of Health – the proposals of sanitary guides supplied by the sports federations. “The final decisions made by the commission will be communicated in a timely manner,” said Alemán-Cortes.

    Assistance to First Division Football still uncertain

    The communications department of the Presidential House detailed that one of the protocols that remains under evaluation is the one sent by the Union of Football Clubs of the First Division (Unafut) for the return of fans to the stadiums. The guide in question has been processed since the previous February 18th and proposes a maximum capacity of 25%.

    Paulo Villalobos
    Beleida Delgado
