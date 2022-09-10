Tico Authorities Announce Strong Reduction Of Up to ¢114 Per Liter Of Gasoline

This Friday, September 9th, the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) proposed to the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP) a reduction of up to ¢114 in the price of gasoline.

It is about ¢114 in a liter of regular and ¢103 in a liter of super gasoline. For its part of diesel there was no announcement about its reduction. In this way, the liter of regular gasoline goes from ¢922 to ¢808 and that of super from ¢956 to ¢853. Diesel would maintain its price.

President Chaves explained the details

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, expanded details on the factors that affect this reduction. Now this reduction must be reviewed by ARESEP and would take effect the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.