More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Tico Authorities Announce Strong Reduction Of Up to ¢114 Per Liter Of Gasoline

    For its part, about diesel they did not make any announcement about a possible reduction

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This Friday, September 9th, the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) proposed to the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP) a reduction of up to ¢114 in the price of gasoline.

    It is about ¢114 in a liter of regular and ¢103 in a liter of super gasoline. For its part of diesel there was no announcement about its reduction. In this way, the liter of regular gasoline goes from ¢922 to ¢808 and that of super from ¢956 to ¢853. Diesel would maintain its price.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    President Chaves explained the details

    The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, expanded details on the factors that affect this reduction. Now this reduction must be reviewed by ARESEP and would take effect the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleExperts from the United States Train Costa Rican Police in High-Risk Mountain Operations
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Experts from the United States Train Costa Rican Police in High-Risk Mountain Operations

    Pursue dangerous armed criminals in wooded areas, participate in high-risk operations in hard-to-reach places, safeguard national sovereignty
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER