More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Tica Doctor Collaborates in Research on Chilean Alpacas Nanoantibodies as a Treatment Against COVID-19

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Tica Doctor Collaborates in Research on Chilean Alpacas Nanoantibodies as a Treatment Against COVID-19

    The idea is to soon translate this innovation into the generation of injectable immunotherapy, which serves to reduce the severity of the disease in patients diagnosed
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Lot of 79,560 Vaccines Against COVID-19 Marks the Resumption of Pfizer Shipments to Costa Rica

    On the night of February 16th, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer resumed the delivery of its Vaccines against the...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Tourism Sector Finds Problems in Proposal for a “Guarantee Fund” and Calls for an “Effective” Project

    The urgent need that the national tourism industry has expressed, for the approval of the “bill for the creation...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Zaray Miranda is a young Costa Rican doctor who is contributing to a research at the Austral University of Chile that proposes the use of nanoantibodies from Chilean alpacas as a low-cost treatment for patients with COVID-19. The procedure was announced by the scientific journal Scientific Reports, of the British publishing group Nature.

    Doctor Miranda, who is a graduate of the University of Costa Rica, helped to achieve this scientific achievement that today is positioned in the international arena as a fast, cheap and simple method aimed at selecting the nanoantibodies with the greatest capacity to neutralize the virus.

    Viable treatment against COVID-19

    “The important thing here is that we innovate in the selection of nanoantibodies with a low-cost method. At present, isolating specific antibodies against the protein that allows COVID-19 to enter the human cell may be essential in the development of effective diagnostic and therapeutic tools. For this reason, we wanted to contribute and share this knowledge with the international scientific community”, said Miranda in an interview with her alma mater.

    Immunotherapy

    To achieve this, scientists worked for more than a year with the obligation to verify the neutralization power of alpaca nanoantibodies that actually inhibited the infectious capacity of COVID-19. The results obtained by the team are so encouraging, that the researchers have already advanced to another little-explored level: linking the nanoantibody of these animals with the human antibody.

    The idea is to soon translate this innovation into the generation of injectable immunotherapy, which serves to reduce the severity of the disease in patients diagnosed early and who have a high probability of dying from their underlying pathologies.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceKarla Barquero
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleLot of 79,560 Vaccines Against COVID-19 Marks the Resumption of Pfizer Shipments to Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Tica Doctor Collaborates in Research on Chilean Alpacas Nanoantibodies as a Treatment Against COVID-19

    The idea is to soon translate this innovation into the generation of injectable immunotherapy, which serves to reduce the severity of the disease in patients diagnosed
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Lot of 79,560 Vaccines Against COVID-19 Marks the Resumption of Pfizer Shipments to Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    On the night of February 16th, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer resumed the delivery of its Vaccines against the novel Coronavirus to Costa Rica,...
    Read more

    Coronavirus Accelerated Arrival of Fourth Industrial Revolution in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The Pandemic caused by the Coronavirus accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution in Costa Rica, based on the use of technological tools...
    Read more

    More Than 42,500 People Have Already Received the Complete Dose against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    As of the previous week, in Costa Rica, 42,553 people had completed the COVID-19 vaccination protocol. This means that they received the two doses...
    Read more

    COVID-19 Vaccination and Pregnancy

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Having such a novel vaccine for covid-19 in times of Pandemic makes it difficult for a woman who is pregnant or breastfeeding whether to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years