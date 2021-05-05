More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    Tica Deputy Paola Vega Wore a Dress Made with Hemp

    Garment has the initials of murdered Tico women

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tica Deputy Paola Vega Wore a Dress Made with Hemp

    In the midst of the solemnity that characterized the deputies in their attire on this past May 1st -...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    The Four Times Around the World of the Grandfather of Egyptian Vultures

    The oldest wild Egyptian vulture known to date is 30 years old and lives in the Pyrenees. It is...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Everything You Need to Know About Cold Sores

    Cold sores is a very common viral infection, caused by herpes simplex type 1. Generally, the first infection occurs...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In the midst of the solemnity that characterized the deputies in their attire on this past May 1st – most of whom attended the Costa Rican Congress in black suits – there was a dress that drew attention for two particularities.

    The official deputy Paola Vega arrived at the solemn session with a dress made of hemp and other recyclable materials. Paola Vega said that, true to her tradition of wearing a garment made in Costa Rica at this time, she took on the task of looking for a textile enterprise to make her dress. And that’s how she found Nicole Madriz, a young woman from Turrialba who owns Selfmade. It is a SME that designs and manufactures garments through manual and natural processes.

    Nicole Madriz national designer
    She is Nicole Madriz, the national designer who made the hemp dress that Deputy Vega wore. Madriz’s workshop is located in Aserrí and employs women in the area, the legislator said.

    From this undertaking came the dress, whose textile fibers are obtained from the stem of this plant. It is a garment that, in addition, has embroidery that was made with pieces of recycled plastic. “It is the idea of generating fashion that does not pollute,” she explained.

    Femicides
    The other peculiarity of this dark dress is that it had the initials of the women victims of femicides in our country printed on flowers in the last two years. Paola Vega expressed that she wanted to call attention to a reality that only last year took the lives of 19 women.

    Femicide is not a common homicide. It is the most serious of gender violence and occurs when a woman is murdered usually at the hands of her current or past partner, or another man with whom she does not have or had a relationship.

    Unique garment
    Regarding the care that should be given to the dress, Vega indicated that it should be washed – ideally – with detergents or organic products or those certified that do not harm the environment. Deputy Vega said she was delighted with the garment and, above all, with the process involved in making it.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Four Times Around the World of the Grandfather of Egyptian Vultures
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tica Deputy Paola Vega Wore a Dress Made with Hemp

    In the midst of the solemnity that characterized the deputies in their attire on this past May 1st -...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Why a Toxic Environment at Work Follows You Home and How You Can Protect Yourself From It

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    When Nikolina switched from office to work from home in early 2020, as the Pandemic spread across the world, she hoped her company's toxic...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Invites You to Generate Social and Environmental Solutions

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    With the aim of finding citizen and innovative proposals to face social and environmental problems, the call is open to send proposals to the...
    Read more

    Canadian Cinema Stands Up to False Indigenous People

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Canada, in its reconciliation efforts with indigenous peoples, has different programs to support members of these traditionally discriminated communities and the creative sphere is...
    Read more

    Project That Helps Street Youth to Rejoin the Tico Society Requests Your Support

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Reducing the young population that lives on the streets and helping them to reintegrate into the Tico society, is the objective of the Matías...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »